Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Brighton as Manchester City take on Brentford

Chelsea drop point
It's all over at Brentford as Chelsea have dropped points thanks to that late goal.
A horrible, horrible result for the Blues, who may end the year eight points behind Manchester City as a result.
A deserved point for Brighton, however, who certainly created enough to feel worthy of this result.
City see goal ruled off
Foden finds the back of the net once again, but this one won't count.
A good finish from the young midfielder but, after nearly seeing his first goal ruled off for a close off side call, he does see this one called back as it remains 1-0.
GOAL BRIGHTON!
Danny Welbeck!
Chelsea's title hopes may be all but over as the former Arsenal forward fires Brighton level.
Welbeck's goal comes in the 90th minute, and it is fair to say its deserved considering how hard Brighton pushed for it.
A lovely cross from Cucurella, a perfect head from Welbeck and Chelsea are left wondering what could have been.
Back underway at Brentford
With Chelsea holding on to their 1-0 lead at Stamford Bridge, Man City and Brentford are back underway.
City lead at halftime
Foden's goal enough for City so far as they lead 1-0.
With that, they have a six-point lead on Chelsea as things stand and a nine-point lead on Liverpool after yesterday's result.
Kante on as Chelsea switch tactics
Brighton start second half hot
Brighton aren't planning on rolling over against Chelsea!
The visitors started the first half well, and have come out hot in the second half despite trailing 1-0.
Looks like this may not be straightforward for Chelsea, especially with the injury issues and early substitution.
GOAL CITY!
Just moments after Brentford go oh so close, City are in the lead through Phil Foden.
Not much of a surprise on the assist, as Kevin de Bruyne tees up Foden and, despite a close offside call, City are ahead.
How good is Mason Mount?!?
Halftime: Chelsea 1 - 0 Brighton
A solid first half for Chelsea, who lead 1-0 through Lukaku.
The big news, though, may just be James' injury as Chelsea look like they'll now be without their two best wingbacks for a bit.
Kickoff at Brentford
As Chelsea head towards halftime with the lead, Man City and Brentford have kicked off.
A big game for City
More on James' exit
Reece James injury is described as a hamstring problem by Amazon Prime. That could be two to six weeks in my experience but let's see. A scan will be needed. #CFC #CHEBHA— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 29, 2021
GOAL CHELSEA!
LUKAKU!
Just moments after James is forced out, Chelsea are in the lead through their big-money striker.
The Belgian star flicked home a corner and, despite a VAR review for a potential foul from Lukaku, the goal stands.
Huge goal for Chelsea.
And now some actual bad news for Chelsea
Reece James is down and his night is over.
Given Chelsea's fullback absences, this is horrible news for Thomas Tuchel, who is forced to turn to Marcos Alonso to play opposite Christian Pulisic as wingbacks.
Slight scare for Chelsea
A slight scare for the Blues, as Andreas Christensen goes down.
The defender received some treatment, but it appears he's going to try to continue on.
A tasty matchup of young stars...
Tuchel backs Lukaku
Safe to say Thomas Tuchel expects Romelu Lukaku to make the difference for Chelsea very, very soon.
"Romelu [Lukaku] will be back to his best at some point after injury," Tuchel told Premier League Productions before the match. "He was out and then caught Covid and missed another 10 days training.
"His work rate and intensity against Aston Villa was on a higher level."
Chelsea and Brighton are underway!
Kickoff and they're underway at Stamford Bridge.
It appears that Pulisic is actually on the right, with James on the left side of the defence to start.
Team news: Brentford vs Manchester City
The making of Reece James
At just age 22, Reece James is already emerging as a star.
He's won a Champions League, played at the Euros and thrown his name into the conversation as the Premier League's right back. In the words of one former, team-mate: "The world is his oyster."
Read all about James' rise and what makes him one of the most exciting young stars in world football.
A man of many positions...
He's played on the wing and as a centre-forward, but Christian Pulisic is back at wing-back today.
The American will be on the left side, with Marcos Alonso rested and Ben Chilwell out for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery.
Team news: Chelsea vs Brighton
Welcome to today's Matchday LIVE!
Hello all and welcome back for another day of football.
The festive period rolls on with two big games, as Manchester City will have their chance to assert their dominance above the table.
City could go as many as nine points clear if they win against Brentford, and Pep Guardiola's side is in incredible form heading into their final game of 2021.
Before that, though, Chelsea will kickoff as they look to keep pace with City and Liverpool, the latter of whom lost to Leicester yesterday.
The Blues take on Brighton in their final game of 2021 as they sit six points behind league-leaders City as things stand.
So sit back and follow along with GOAL throughout what should be another fun day of games!