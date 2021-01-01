Matchday LIVE: Chelsea put seven past Norwich, Bayern Munich, Manchester City & AC Milan all in action

KO: Bayern v Hoffenheim
KO: Bielefeld v Dortmund
From the Premier League - though we'll have further reaction from that thrashing throughout the day - to the Bundesliga now, and our two headline picks are underway.
We'll have all the big beats from these two, as well as the quartet of Premier League games poised to get underway in just under half-an-hour.
Starman
FT: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich
Mason Mount is the top scoring Chelsea player under Thomas Tuchel 🥶— Goal (@goal) October 23, 2021
𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐛𝐨𝐲. pic.twitter.com/CtS3q3gqhE
Mount hat-trick headlines rout
A day to forget at the office for Norwich - but one to remember for a long-time for Chelsea!
Four England stars, seven goals and a hat-trick for Mason Mount. Thomas Tuchel can have no complaints at all.
What a start to the day at Stamford Bridge.
GOAL: Chelsea 7-0 Norwich
(Mason Mount)
That's the match ball for Mason Mount!
Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek combine, move the ball down the right flank as injury time begins, and the square ball is bundled over by the England international.
He has three for the game. Stamford Bridge is absolutely swinging right now.
Team News: Palace v Newcastle
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYNEW— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 23, 2021
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 23, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kBWlFnApWz
GOAL: Chelsea 6-0 Norwich
(Mason Mount)
Six of the best!
Norwich still haven't escaped further pain, and now, a penalty concession allows a spot of final gloss from Mason Mount.
He doesn't miss, planting a rocket into the bottom-left corner, even as Tim Krul goes for it.
Team News: Saints v Burnley
🔙 @theowalcott— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 23, 2021
The #SaintsFC side facing #Burnley this afternoon: pic.twitter.com/cwTwlunbo1
📋 Here is how the Clarets line-up against Southampton this afternoon 👇— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 23, 2021
1⃣ change from last weekend, as Taylor replaces Pieters at left-back 💪#SOUBUR | #UTC | @SpreadexSport pic.twitter.com/LEw0NxVyGA
Team News: Leeds v Wolves
Raphinha at 10 for hosts
📋 Marcelo makes one change to his Starting XI, as Raphinha returns in place of Tyler Roberts pic.twitter.com/8v2Co5H4CY— Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2021
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 23, 2021
Here's how the Hornets line up at Goodison Park!#EVEWAT pic.twitter.com/9G9OpxJNsj
Team News: Everton v Watford
Your team to face Watford! 🔵#EVEWAT #COYB pic.twitter.com/xCi4r7od33— Everton (@Everton) October 23, 2021
Team News: Bielefeld v Dortmund
Haaland out injured for visitors
Folgende Jungs schickt das Trainerteam um Frank Kramer ins Rennen! #immerdabei #DSCBVB pic.twitter.com/Lxr5iNZKtn— DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) October 23, 2021
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. ARMINIA BIELEFELD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AYtrS31FUv— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 23, 2021
RED CARD: Chelsea 5-0 Norwich
(Ben Gibson)
The Canaries are down a man for the rest of this one! With just over 25 minutes left, they will play with 10.
Ben Gibson has already picked up one yellow and he gets shown a second now for a lazy, late challenge.
At least he gets an early bath. The rest of his team-mates have to suffer on with this one.
GOAL: Chelsea 5-0 Norwich
(Callum Hudson-Odoi)
This could move beyond thrashing territory, couldn't it? Norwich have more holes than a block of Swiss cheese about them, and Chelsea are doing the job.
Callum Hudson-Odoi gets a second, and this one takes a kind deflection as he looks to squeak it through with a narrow shot from the left. Tim Krul looks like he just wants to go back to bed.
Five goals from four England men. Gareth Southgate, perched in the crowd, must be liking what he is seeing.
GOAL: Chelsea 4-0 Norwich
(Ben Chilwell)
Four goals in two successive games for Chelsea - and it's Ben Chilwell back on the scoresheet once more!
Jorginho, Kovacic and Mount combine, play it low and slow to the left-back on the edge of the box, and he tucks a powerful finish past Krul.
Having slipped out of contention as England's starting pick in his position behind Luke Shaw to a point, Chilwell is definitely staking his claim again.
Cobham Fever
Chelsea 3-0 Norwich
Mason Mount ⚽️— Goal (@goal) October 23, 2021
Callum Hudson-Odoi ⚽️
Reece James ⚽️
Chelsea players from their academy are 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜. pic.twitter.com/RhiWXCJGTm
Back underway
Chelsea 3-0 Norwich
This finish from Reece James is ridiculous! 🥶— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2021
A lovely dink over the onrushing goalkeeper and Chelsea are cruising 🔵 pic.twitter.com/jGzAeQs59V
Team News: Bayern v Hoffenheim
Your boys in red this afternoon 🔴⚪ #FCBTSG #MiaSanMia #packmas pic.twitter.com/Z6HhYYVhv0— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 23, 2021
🔹 LINE-UP 🔹— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) October 23, 2021
Come on, Hoffe! #FCBTSG | #TSG pic.twitter.com/bA5wAU1biT
WATCH: James dink makes it three for Blues (UK only)
HT: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich
HT: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich
There's a well-known Simpsons meme you'll see floating around on the internet that could be applied to this one, it must be said.
Chelsea can stop; Norwich are already gone. But you get the sense Thomas Tuchel will be a bit irked if they don't add to their haul after the break.
Much for Daniel Farke to do in this one.
GOAL: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich
(Reece James)
Three of the best, and it's not even half-time yet!
But Reece James' finish might be the pick of the bunch. Jorginho edges the ball wide to Mason Mount, who slides it through for his fellow England starlet.
The wing-back latches on, brings it up to Tim Krul and casually lobs it over him, in at the far side of the net.
Pick 'n' mix
Chelsea 2-0 Norwich
14 - @ChelseaFC have had 14 different goalscorers in their opening nine Premier League games this season - the earliest in a campaign a team has ever had as many players to score for them in the competition (excl. own goals). Depth. #CHENOR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2021
WATCH: Hudson-Odoi doubles Chelsea lead (UK only)
Chelsea 2-0 Norwich
Kovacic ➡️ Hudson-Odoi— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2021
Mateo Kovacic carves Norwich apart as Chelsea go 2-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes... 💥
What a ball! 😳 pic.twitter.com/BXw3yR6nEm
GOAL: Chelsea 2-0 Norwich
(Callum Hudson-Odoi)
Two inside the first quarter - and Callum Hudson-Odoi has the goal he craves!
The England man has seized his chance and stuck one in the back of the net there, to take this game from tough to terrible for Norwich in the blink of an eye.
Antonio Rudiger nudges a side pass on halfway to Mateo Kovacic, the midfielder threads a glorious throughball downfield and the forward latches on to clip a low finish home.
GOAL: Chelsea 1-0 Norwich
(Mason Mount)
What a hit from Mason Mount - but it is the assist from Jorginho that might get so many people talking.
The defender is the man who gets the ball after a Norwich clearing header steers it to the edge of the box, and he shows some outstanding control to flick it right for his team-mate.
The England man thrashes a low, sighted effort in at the opposite post and wheels away in celebration.
KO: Chelsea v Norwich
The teams are out at Stamford Bridge, the ball is in the centre circle - and the whistle goes in our first game of the day!
Even missing their key frontmen, Chelsea are the heavy favourites. The question feels more a case of when they will score, rather than if.
On this day in history...
It’s been seven years since Harry Kane scored his first hat-trick for Tottenham then was put in goal 😅— Goal (@goal) October 23, 2021
𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙣 𝙖 𝙙𝙖𝙮’𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 pic.twitter.com/9gVVfH7K99
Hudson-Odoi needs "250 games" for spot
Chelsea v Norwich
Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to go on a run of 250 strong performances to prove he deserves a starting spot at Chelsea, coach Thomas Tuchel has suggested.
Well, this is the first of them then - injuries has forced the German to recall him to his starting line-up.
The 20-year-old has struggled for time under the Blues' current boss, and will hope to impress today.
Going underground
Norwich v Chelsea
38 - Excluding MD1 matches, Norwich’s game against Chelsea will be their 38th consecutive Premier League game in which they've started the day in the relegation zone. Only Swindon (40 in 1993-94) have ever had a longer such run in the competition. Basement. #CHENOR— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2021
Today's order of play
We've got half-a-dozen Premier League clashes today, topped out by Chelsea's encounter with relegation-battling Norwich and brought to a close by Manchester City's trip to Brighton - plus Bayern Munich, Milan and Borussia Dortmund are all in action too.
Here's how it shakes out:
1230: Chelsea v Norwich City
1430: Bielefeld v Dortmund
1430: Bayern v Hoffenheim
1500: Crystal Palace v Newcastle
1500: Everton v Watford
1500: Leeds v Wolves
1500: Southampton v Burnley
1730: Brighton v Man City
1945: Bologna v AC Milan
(All times BST)
Team News: Chelsea v Norwich
Hudson-Odoi starts, Canaries unchanged
Your Blues! 🤩@ParimatchGlobal | #CheNor— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 23, 2021
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 23, 2021
■ Unchanged starting 11
■ Sorensen replaces Gilmour on the bench#NCFC | #CHENOR pic.twitter.com/ZMXqaaH9PL
