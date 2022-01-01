Matchday LIVE: Brighton vs Liverpool, Man Utd vs Tottenham & all Europe's biggest games

Team news: Brighton vs Liverpool
TEAM NEWS. 🚨 Here's our starting XI to face @LFC in the @PremierLeague today! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) March 12, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6oiSDitNoH
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 12, 2022
Your Reds line-up to face @OfficialBHAFC 👊 #BHALIV
What do we have in store today?
The afternoon kicks off with a Premier League clash between Brighton and Liverpool, while Bayern Munich are in action against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.
Then, Juventus have an away game against Sampdoria, before Manchester United face Tottenham.
Plus we have an interesting encounter later on as AC Milan face Empoli.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
It's been a busy week in the world of football - but if there is anything that can put the focus back onto the pitch, it'll be another day of crackerjack action.
And what a slate we have! It's a smaller-than-normal Saturday when it comes to heavy hitters, but with title heavyweights in the mix, plus a dash of Bianconeri flavour, we're all set for a blockbuster day - topped off with what could be the superb delights of a Premier League big six crunch clash.