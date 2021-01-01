Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Real Madrid in action as La Liga title race goes to the wire

Celta Vigo v Betis, Osasuna v Sociedad

Just a point splits Real Sociedad and Real Betis, with the latter level with Villarreal, but in sixth through their head-to-head record.

Simple maths means that a win for both sends them to the Europa League next season. A draw or a loss and a win for the Yellow Submarine against Madrid will see one of them compete in the Europa Conference League.

Have a calculator ready, folks, this one may need some maths.