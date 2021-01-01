Matchday LIVE: Arsenal smash Leeds as Martinelli stars, Barcelona & Juventus also claim wins

And with that, we bring the curtain down on another GOAL Matchday Live - and there has been no shortage of action.

Borussia Dortmund blew a chance to cut the gap to Bayern Munich against Hertha Berlin, Barcelona were forced to see off a scare by Elche, and Juventus made relatively light work in the fog of Bologna.

But Arsenal are truly moving into their own once more under Mikel Arteta, it seems, with a major victory over Leeds - and it leaves both clubs spinning towards opposite ends of the table.

Until the next time, thank you for joining us - and have a good time.