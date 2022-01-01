Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

WATCH: Willock levels for Magpies
HT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
HT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
Willock pokes in leveller after Dawson opener
The whistle goes - and it's all square in the first Premier League match of the day, as Newcastle strike late to hold West Ham level.
Craig Dawson's opening header and Joe WIllock's flick near the stroke of the interval means that this hangs in the balance wonderfully.
Much more to come from London Stadium.
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
(Joe Willock)
Right on the stroke of half-time, Newcastle poke home an equaliser!
West Ham fail to clear the lines from a looping cross and the ball arcs towards the left post. Joe Willock is there, and somehow turns it back across goal off his boot.
It rebounds off the woodwork and just crosses the line before the Hammers scramble it - but the referee points to his watch to signal it will stand!
Dawson dynamic
West Ham 1-0 Newcastle
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Newcastle
(Craig Dawson)
The Hammers strike first in the Premier League!
Craig Dawson puts the hosts on top with a well-timed header from a free-kick, breaking to the front of the pack inside the box to steer home a well-floated delivery.
Newcastle have some work to do to put themselves back on top in this one.
Messi will make critics 'eat words'
Nantes v PSG
Spare a thought for Lionel Messi, won't you? The most individually decorated footballer in history when it comes to Ballon d'Or triumphs missed a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain the other night and everyone thinks it's the end of the world.
But the Argentine surely has struggled to adapt to life after Barcelona, rarely hitting the superior highs he so often did at Camp Nou.
Former team-mate Cesc Fabregas though says that you write him off at your peril - and he'll make his critics "eat their words".
Hammers rattle back
West Ham 0-0 Newcastle
Eriksen nearing Brentford debut
Arsenal v Brentford
Among the mid-afternoon Premier League slate, Brentford make the trip to the Emirates Stadium looking to get the better of Arsenal.
But it is likely to be a game too early for new boy Christian Eriksen.
The Denmark international has made a remarkable recovery since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last term, but coach Thomas Frank has suggested he will have to wait a little longer for his debut - though he is close.
Can Kane convince Pep to revive interest in Spurs striker?
It's been a relatively low-key opening act so far at London Stadium in terms of concrete action, so let's take a glance towards our other games.
Harry Kane will lead Tottenham today against Manchester City - the club he was pursued by doggedly during the summer, and who he was reportedly keen to join.
Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration, but the Citizens haven't exactly lacked without a traditional nine this term - so can the England captain make them change their mind?
Magpies build early pressure
West Ham 0-0 Newcastle
KO: West Ham v Newcastle
There's no snow in London - but it might be cold enough if the stormy heavens open!
We're underway in our first match of the day!
Final flying checks
West Ham v Newcastle
Ready to roll
West Ham v Newcastle
There's a storm comin'
West Ham v Newcastle
If you happen to live anywhere in the United Kingdom or northwestern Europe, you may have noticed the weather has been particularly frightful in recent days.
The one-two punch of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice has already played havoc with some clubs - Manchester City had to be diverted on their flight home from their Champions League win over Sporting CP - but so far, it hasn't hit football too hard at the top.
Right now, no games have been postponed in the Premier League - but you can read the latest developments right here.
ASM absence spells danger for Magpies
West Ham v Newcastle
One in, one out
West Ham v Newcastle
So, Kurt Zouma is back after he was ruled out through illness at short notice last time out for the Hammers, amid the continued fallout of his pet abuse.
But as he makes his return, Allan Saint-Maximin is out for the Magpies, reportedly through injury.
In thee wake of Kieran Trippier's potentially season-ending foot operation, it's a blow Eddie Howe does not need.
Team News: West Ham v Newcastle
Zouma back for hosts, ASM missing for visitors
Today's order of play
There's a whopping eight - eight! - games in the Premier League today, though arguably the pick of the bunch - a resumption of the old Manchester United-Leeds United battle - will wait for tomorrow. But what we do have is still enough to thrill.
Newcastle will look to continue their climb from the relegation fight against West Ham, Arsenal will look to avoid another red card against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool will both aim to bolster their fading title hopes and Manchester City can put another nail in the coffin of this race against Tottenham.
Plus, we've got feature games from Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1, with Atletico Madrid, Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all in action!
Today's order of play is as follows:
1230: West Ham v Newcastle
1500: Arsenal v Brentford
1500: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
1500: Liverpool v Norwich
1515: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
1730: Manchester City v Tottenham
1945: Salernitana v Milan
2000: Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Alaves
(All times GMT)
