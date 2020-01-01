LIVE: Singapore Premier League & national team latest news

Home United have ceased to exist and will now go by the name of Lion City Sailors

Technology firm SEA has assumed full ownership of the club ahead of the start of the 2020 season, with chairman Forrest Li full of ambition.

"We intend for Lion City Sailors to set a new benchmark for footballing excellence in Singapore and the region," Li stressed upon the announcement of the news.

"I know that Singapore has a huge community of people who love football, and our hope is that Lion City Sailors will strengthen that passion and ignite a new era for the development of the game locally."

LCSFC kick off their 2020 campaign with a home match against reigning champions Brunei on February 29.