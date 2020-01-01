LIVE: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur - Follow ISL in real-time

The Draw-meisters are here

Jamshedpur has scored 5 out of their 7 goals in the first half of their games. NorthEast has conceded 4 out of 5 goals during the same period. Does that mean an entertaining first 45?

Based on stats, a draw is also a very likely outcome tonight. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, NorthEast has had most draws (12 out of 24 matches) and Jamshedpur is right behind, with 10 stalemates in 24. These two teams have the most draws this season as well!