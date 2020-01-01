Live Blog

LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa - Follow ISL in real time!

Follow LIVE updates as ATK Mohun Bagan take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League...

Goa XI

2020-12-16T13:44:01Z

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.

Bagan XI

2020-12-16T13:41:23Z

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

A clash of the big clubs!

2020-12-16T13:28:16Z

A win for Bagan will help them to the second spot on the league table

Third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on sixth-placed FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the game. 