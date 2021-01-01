Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru: Rahul KP's late winner sinks the Blues

Kerala Blasters 2-1 Bengaluru

came back from behind to rivals 2-1 in an (ISL) clash on Wednesday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Cleiton Silva had given Bengaluru the lead in the 24th minute but Puitea (73'), who came on as a substitute in the second half, brought Kerala Blasters back in the game. Rahul KP (90+4') then netted the late goal to seal crucial three points for the Yellow Army.

Kerala Blasters move up on the league table eclipsing to the ninth position with 13 points from 12 games. Bengaluru, on the other hand, remained on the seventh position, same points as Kerala.