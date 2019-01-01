Inter looking to sign Soares
Inter are aiming to sign Southampton right-back Cedric Soares, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Nerazzurri have entered into talks with the Saints over the Portugual international, who has made 18 appearances this season.
Inter were also interested in Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian, but have now set their sights on Soares.
Henry facing the sack at Monaco
The Arsenal legend is set to be replace by former manager Leonardo Jardim
Monaco are set to sack manager Thierry Henry after just three months on the job, according to the Mirror.
Henry took over from Leonardo Jardim in October but has fallen flat in his first managerial job, having won just two of 12 league matches.
Jardim is in line for a shock return to the sideline for Monaco, who are 19th in Ligue 1, three points from safety.
Morata jets off for Atletico Madrid medical
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will undergo a medical at Atletico Madrid on Thursday, Goal understands.
The 26-year-old will depart Stamford Bridge on an initial six-month loan deal, with the Liga outfit having the option to buy Morata for £48.5 million ($62m) at the end of the season.
Liverpool met with Hudson-Odoi over move
Jurgen Klopp is looking to steal the teenager away from Chelsea and Bayern
Liverpool have met with in-demand Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi over a move, reports Sport Bild.
The 18-year-old has been subject of multiple bids from Bayern Munich, who are looking to take the young star to Germany.
Hudson-Odoi's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020, and the Blues are doing everything they can to keep the winger from leaving the club.
City refused to break bank on De Jong wages
Man City refused to match the wages Barcelona offered new signing Frenkie de Jong, according to the Daily Mail.
Barcelona completed the signing of De Jong from Ajax on Wednesday for a fee of €75 million (£65m/$85m).
City were also interested in the 21-year-old, but did not want to create unrest in the locker room by matching Barca's offer of £300,000 a week plus bonuses.
Juventus contact agent of 'next Buffon'
Juventus have contacted the agent of Genoa goalkeeper Alessandro Russo, dubbed the "next Buffon", according to Calciomercato.
The 17-year-old has developed into one of Italy's best goalkeeping prospects, and has also drawn interest from PSG.
But Juve have stepped up their pursuit of Russo in recent days, hoping to beat their Ligue 1 rivals to his signature.