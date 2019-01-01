Willian has clarified his Chelsea future after his winning goal helped the Blues to a 2-1 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Brazilian struck shortly after half time to restore Chelsea’s lead after Ciaran Clarke’s goal had cancelled out Pedro’s opener.

The result helped Chelsea to tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League, and afterwards Willian was at pains to reassure fans that he sees his future in west London amidst speculation he could leave in January.

Read more here!