Jamshedpur 1-1 FC Goa: Igor Angulo brace completes Gaurs' sensational comeback

Angulo's brace seals FC Goa's win

Igor Angulo scored a brace as came back from behind to beat 2-1 in an clash on Wednesday at the Tilak Maidan.

Stephen Eze (33') had put Jamshedpur in front in the first half but the Gaurs came back strongly in the second half. Igor Angulo first restored parity in the 63rd minute converting a penalty and then scored the winner in the dying moments of the match from Edu Bedia's corner.

FC Goa jump to the fifth position after today's win overtaking Jamshedpur who moves down to the sixth slot.