Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Sabia's attempts goes wide!
2021-01-04T14:14:34Z
The Brazilian defender attempts a volley from the edge of the box but it goes wide!
11' Chance for Onaindia!
2021-01-04T14:12:55Z
Halicharan curls in a free-kick from the left flank and finds Onaindia unmarked in front of the goal but the defender fails to get a touch of the ball with his head. A clear chance wasted!
End to end football with full of pace!
2021-01-04T14:10:49Z
Both teams are operating with great pace as we see an end to end action on both ends.
1' Chance for Chianese to score!
2021-01-04T14:03:03Z
Onaindia sends a long ball for Aridane who immediately flicks it towards Chianese who enters the box from the right side and tries to score past Kaith but the Chennaiyin custodian stops the shot before Jerry clears the ball.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-04T13:59:44Z
Hyderabad get us underway at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.
Top-notch Chennaiyin!
2021-01-04T13:19:08Z
182 - @ChennaiyinFC have had 182 touches in the opposition box after MD9, the most for a team in this campaign of the #ISL. Prevalent. #CFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/TKV2cWQU4h— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 4, 2021
Yasir comes in place of Hitesh
2021-01-04T13:17:11Z
Manuel Marquez Roca too makes just one change in Hyderabad lineup which lost their last game to FC Goa. Mohammed Yasir returns to the lineup replacing Hitesh Sharma.
Deepak replaces injured Crivellaro
2021-01-04T13:14:20Z
Rafael Crivellaro who had picked up an injury in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan after being hacked down by Pronay Halder is missing this tie. Deepak Tangri replaces his skipper in the starting lineup as Thapa will take up the number 10 role. One good news for Chennaiyin is forward Esmael Goncalves or Isma as he is known as is back in the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.
Team news!
2021-01-04T13:12:37Z
Isma returns in matchday squad.
Chennaiyin 🆚 Hyderabad - Team news!#ISL #CFCHFC pic.twitter.com/1aRYSgH0Lc— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 4, 2021
Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad
2021-01-04T13:11:26Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.