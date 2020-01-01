Hyderabad 3-2 East Bengal: The Nizams clinch a five-goal thriller

The Nizams complete stunning second-half comeback
East Bengal continue to remain winless
Hyderabad FC came back from behind to beat East Bengal 3-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa. Jacques Maghoma (26') had put East Bengal in front against the run of the play in the first half and Aridane Santana had squandered a penalty just before half time,
The Nizams staged a solid comeback in the second half as Santana (56', 56') scored the equaliser as well as a second goal in less than a sixty seconds to put the home side in front. Halicharan Narzary then piled on more misery, thanks to a brilliant Liston Colaco assist.
Maghoma scored the consolation goal in the 81st minute of the match from Anthony Pilkington's corner but Hyderabad eventually managed to secure the win.
Hyderabad's winning streak continued as they moved up to the fifth position on the league table while East Bengal continue to languish at the bottom of the table.
Full time: Hyderabad FC beat East Bengal 3-2.
Added time: 5 minutes
90' Pilkington's corner finds no one.
89' Hits the post!
87' Hyderabad substitution - Sahil Panwar IN Halicharan Narzary OUT
85' East Bengal attacking in numbers
81' GOALL!! Jacques Maghoma pulls one back for East Bengal!
Maghoma pulls one backPilkington sends a curling free-kick and Maghoma heads the ball into the net past Subrata Paul. Game on!
76' East Bengal substitutions - Ambekar, Gopi and Surchandra IN Sehnaj, Jeje and Irshad OUT
76' Hyderabad substitution - Rohit Danu IN Hitesh Sharma OUT
Cooling break!
74' Narzary goes for goal from the distance
68' GOALL!! Halicharan Narzary scores the third goal
Narzary scores Hyderabad's third goal.Halicharan Narzary scores from Liston Colaco's assist. Liston Colaco makes a brilliant move from the left flank as he twists and turns before beating Scott Neville and squares the ball for Narzary who converts a simple tap in.
67' East Bengal substitution - Aaron Holloway IN CK Vineeth OUT.
65' Aaron Holloway set to come in.
East Bengal shell-shocked!
56' Second goal for Hyderabad!
Aridane Santana puts Hyderabad in front.Wow. Aridane has scored again in less than a minute's time to put Hyderabad in front. Yasir wins the ball at the centre of the park and runs down the middle before sending a pass to Liston to his right. Liston keeps gives the perfect pass to Aridane in front of the goal who does not make a mistake to find the back of the net.
56' GOALL!! Aridane Santana equalises.
Santana equalises.Santana heads the ball into the net from Yasir's free-kick. Mohammed Yasir curls in a free-kick and Santana manages to get a slight touch of his head to guide the ball into the net.
55' Free-kick to Hyderabad!
54' Scoring opportunity for Halicharan
53' Halicharan cross goes straight to Debjit
49' Yasir's free-kick straight to Debjit
47' Debjit saves Yasir's effort
Hyderabad substitution: Liston Colaco IN Nikhil Poojary OUT
Second half underway!
HALF-TIME: Hyderabad 0-1 East Bengal.
45+2' Vineeth comes close!
Added time: 2 minutesDebjit Majumder makes sure that scoreline remains the same. What a save!
45+1' Saved! Debjit saves Aridane's penalty
44' Penalty to Hyderabad!
40' No harm done from Pikington's free-kick
39' East Bengal wins a free-kick near the box
37' Hyderabad looking desperate for an equaliser
32' Game resumes!
30' Cooling break!
28" Hyderabad alomost equalises
26' GOALLL!!! Jacques Maghoma gives East Bengal the lead!
Jacques Maghoma scores East Bengal's first ever ISL goal
Anthony Pilkington finds Matti Steinmann with a quality pass inside the box from the left flank and the German midfielder squares the ball for Maghoma who scores past Subrata Paul.
23' First chance for East Bengal!
21' Aridane comes close to scoring!
18' Aridane attempts a header
15' Hyderabad dominating
13' Nervous moments in East Bengal box
12' No harm done from the corner
10' Free-kick to Hyderabad
8' Irshad gives away possession to Aridane
3' Goalless so far!
KICK-OFF!
1.75 goals per game!
East Bengal will surely hope to change the stats starting this game.
Vineeth, Debjit return to East Bengal lineup
Two changes in Hyderabad lineup
East Bengal subs
Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.
Hyderabad subs
East Bengal starting XI
CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Hyderabad starting XI
Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).