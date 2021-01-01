India vs Oman LIVE: Follow the international friendly match in real time

10 minutes to KO
2021-03-25T13:36:37Z
The Indian team will play an international game after a gap of 492 days. Incidentally, their last match was against Oman in November 2019 which they lost 0-1.
Amrinder starts
2021-03-25T13:27:48Z
Mumbai City FC's ISL winning skipper Amrinder Singh starts ahead of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the goal. The last time Amrinder Singh started was in the King's Cup in Thailand against Thailand which India won 1-0.
Captain Jhingan
2021-03-25T13:25:03Z
Sandesh Jhingan will be leading the Indian side against Oman in absence of Sunil Chhetri. The last time the ATK Mohun Bagan defender lead the Indian side was in a friendly game against China in October 2018 which ended in a goalless draw.
6 debutants
2021-03-25T13:20:43Z
Six Indian players, Ashutosh Mehta, Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Bipin Singh, Jeakson Singh and Akash Mishra make their international debuts today.
Team news!
2021-03-25T13:18:56Z
India XI to take on Oman tonight 👇— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 25, 2021
6️⃣ debutants in the starting lineup 🤩#INDOMA #IndianFootball #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/qr9Q9clSlw
India vs Oman
2021-03-25T12:28:43Z
Follow Live action with Goal as India take on Oman in an international friendly match at the Maktoom Bin Rashid Stadium in Dubai.