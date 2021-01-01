Live Blog

India 0-0 Afghanistan: Follow the 2022 World Cup qualifiers LIVE

Maintaining a third place finish will ensure the Blue Tigers a direct spot in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers...

India vs Afghanistan line-ups

We'll also have a look at how many from the Afghanistan XI play abroad

INDIA XI: Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Sana, Bose, Bheke, Suresh, Glan, Ashique, Brandon, Chhetri (C), Manvir

India subs: Adil, Thapa, Bipin, Dheeraj (GK), Pronay, Udanta, Lalengmawia, Liston, Sahal, Akash, Pritam, Amrinder (GK)

 

AFGHANISTAN XI: Azizi (GK), Saighani, David, Amiri, Husin, Farshad (C), Faysal, Intezar, Sharifi, Popalzay, Sharif

Afghanistan subs: Adam, Zubayr, Sharza, Naraollah, Haidary, Kauhyar, Alizada, Hakimi, Samandari, Zamani, Hamidi (GK), Wakili (GK)

 

First up, INDIA!

Not in the group

Igor Stimac's Indian national team are currently third in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers with their last group game tonight against Afghanistan at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha.

We have Hungary vs Portugal and France vs Germany in the Euros later tonight. But first up with a 7:30pm IST kick-off now, India!

 

