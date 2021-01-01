SAFF Championship 2021: Seven-time champions India held by Sri Lanka

The seven-time champions held to a draw by the Golden Army

A disappointing performance by the Indian national team saw them drop points against a Sri Lankan outfit who punched above their weight in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Thursday.

The draw leaves India in third place with 2 points from 2 games while Sri Lanka, at least for now, pick themselves up to fourth on the table with their first point of the campaign from three games.