FC Goa 1-1 East Bengal: 10-man Gaurs hold the Red and Golds

Full-time
2021-01-29T15:53:55Z
10-man FC Goa hold East Bengal to a 1-1 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday.
It turned out to be an entertaining match as both the team played end-to-end football creating plenty of chances. Igor Angulo (39') scored the opening goal for FC Goa while Danny Fox (65') equalized for the home team. The Gaurs playmaker Edu Bedia was sent off with a second yellow as he made an unnecessary challenge from behind on Anthony Pilkington to bring him down.
FC Goa are at the third spot while East Bengal sit 10th as both teams shared spoils.
92 - What a chance for East Bengal
2021-01-29T15:52:02Z
A brilliant ball is played to Harmanpreet Singh in front of goal as he pull the trigger but Dheeraj does well to keep the danger away
Five minutes added
2021-01-29T15:48:49Z
Yellow card for Danny Fox as he makes a poor challenge to dispossess the ball off Tlang
87 - Patient build-up from East Bengal
2021-01-29T15:46:24Z
Patient build-up from East Bengal on the right flank as Ankit delivers a cross looking for Harmanpreet but it is a bit too heavy
83 - FC Goa look to break on the counter
2021-01-29T15:42:43Z
FC Goa look to break on the counter as Noguera lays the ball to Ortiz on the right flank but Ankit clears off the danger
77 - No penalty!
2021-01-29T15:35:48Z
Bright makes a brilliant solo run inside the box as Saviour Gama gets a clear nudge on him inside the box. East Bengal fan appeal for a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise as the play goes on
74- Sharp save from Dheeraj
2021-01-29T15:33:19Z
Narayan Das delivers a cross for Harmanpreet Singh as he holds on to it on the bounce and then pulls the trigger but Dheeraj dives to his right to make a brilliant save
72 - Strong challenge from Adil Khan
2021-01-29T15:31:24Z
Mukherjee makes a brilliant run from the left flank as he lays the ball for Jeje inside the box but he fails to get enough power on it as Adil Khan clears it away with a strong challenge
65 - Edu Bedia sent off
2021-01-29T15:24:30Z
Poor from Edu Bedia as the Gaurs skipper makes an unnecessary challenge from behind on Pilkington to bring him down. He gets the marching orders as Goa are reduced to 10 men.
64 - Danny Fox equalizes
2021-01-29T15:23:44Z
A brilliant ball is whipped in the box from Pilkington as Dheeraj spills it and Fox makes no mistake to send it home
63 - Low free-kick taken
2021-01-29T15:22:37Z
Bright takes a low free-kick as it goes past the wall but FC Goa defend their lines well to clear off the danger
61 - Foul on Bright
2021-01-29T15:20:23Z
Jeje passes the ball to Bright on the left flank as he strides forward but Romario brings him down at the edge off the box. Set-piece conceded in a dangerous position
59 - YELLOW CARD
2021-01-29T15:17:44Z
Yellow Card for Saviour Gama, first for the season, as he runs into Ankit Mukherjee to win the ball
52 - Brilliant solo run from Noguera
2021-01-29T15:11:18Z
Brilliant solo run from Noguera from the midfield as he runs in front of the goal and then slows down to pull the trigger but the ball goes off target
49 - Brutal challenge from Pilkington
2021-01-29T15:08:22Z
Edu Bedia looks to run with the ball in the midfield but Pilkington brutally pushes him from behind
Substitution for East Bengal
2021-01-29T15:04:20Z
Rana Gharami OUT, Wahengbam Luwang IN
Second-half gets underway
2021-01-29T15:03:35Z
FC Goa get the ball rolling in second half
Half-time
2021-01-29T14:49:23Z
FC Goa 1-0 East Bengal. It has been an entertaining first-half with both team creating ample of chances and playing end to end football
Two minutes added
2021-01-29T14:46:39Z
Bright makes a run down the right flank but fails to control the ball to perfection as he runs over the line with it
38 - GOAL!
2021-01-29T14:39:37Z
Angulo breaks the deadlock. Sublime finish from the Spaniard as Noguera plays a delicious through ball and he skips past Debjit to finish it at the back of net
36 - Another good save from Debjit!
2021-01-29T14:38:13Z
Ortiz takes the free-kick from the left flank as Debjit anticipates it well to get his hand as the ball rattles the bar and goes out
33 - BLOCKED!
2021-01-29T14:35:12Z
Narayan Das plays the ball forward as it is passed on to Pilkington who sets it up for Bright, as he pulls the trigger, but FC Goa defender blocks the shot
27 - What a chance!
2021-01-29T14:29:02Z
Bright moves inside the ball with his quick feet, goes past the defender, as he lays the ball to Pilkington but he fails to get enough on that
23 - Angulo hits the target
2021-01-29T14:24:50Z
Ortiz makes a brilliant run from the midfield in front of the goal as the clearance from the East Bengal defenders fall for Angulo in space, who pulls the trigger, but Debjit is at the right position to hold the ball
20 - Great block from Adil Khan
2021-01-29T14:22:11Z
East Bengal create ample of opportunities as Dheeraj punches the ball clear which falls for Rafique on the right, who pulls the trigger, but Adil Khan blocks it by putting his body on the line
18 - Bright makes a great run
2021-01-29T14:20:06Z
Maghoma passes the ball to Bright on the left flank as he makes a great run, skipping past his man with the ball, to cross the ball inside the box but FC Goa defenders see off the danger
14 - Bedia brings down Bright
2021-01-29T14:16:36Z
Rafique passes the ball from left to Bright inside their own half as the latter looks to break free but Bedia brings him down with a clear challenge
10 - FC Goa getting forward in numbers
2021-01-29T14:12:15Z
Dohling passes the ball to the right flank as they move forward in number but East Bengal are pressing high here as the hosts lose possession
5 - SAVE!
2021-01-29T14:05:33Z
Brilliant through ball for Angulo as he collects the ball and strides forward but Debjit gets himself well behind the ball to save it
2- Pilkington misses
2021-01-29T14:02:31Z
Pilkington misses the penalty as Dheeraj dives to the opposite side. But Pilkington have hit the ball far off the post
1 - PENALTY!
2021-01-29T14:01:49Z
What a start! East Bengal have been awarded a penalty in the 19th second
Kick-off
2021-01-29T14:01:24Z
FC Goa get the ball rolling
East Bengal XI
2021-01-29T13:19:16Z
Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
FC Goa XI
2021-01-29T13:18:57Z
Dheeraj Singh (GK), Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Igor Angulo.
2021-01-29T13:18:02Z
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between FC Goa and East Bengal