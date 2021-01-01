FC Goa vs Al Wahda - Follow AFC Champions League as it happens

FC Goa XI
FC Goa lineup to face Al Wahda 📝#ACL2021 #GOAWAH pic.twitter.com/Z3UVqbWGQa— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 29, 2021
Good luck to our @FCGoaOfficial guys and technical staff ahead of tonight’s match. Be sure we are proud of you all and no one is going to assess your performance based on a single game when you have already shown so much during an entire season. Make it count! 💪 #FCGoaInAsia pic.twitter.com/VdEopZHA0r— Juan Ferrando (@JuanFerrandoF) April 29, 2021
COVID-19 guidelines have forced Goa's foreign contingent including head coach Juan Ferrando to fly back home. As a result, the Gaurs will be fielding an all-Indian lineup tonight in what is, in reality, an inconsequential game for the Indian clubs in terms of the race to qualify.
FC Goa take on Al Wahda in their final match of the 2021 AFC Champions League campaign in Goa.