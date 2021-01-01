Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria updates, news & TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
Christian Eriksen shirt tribute Wales vs Denmark Euro 2020
Kick-off on the way

2021-06-26T15:58:02Z

Two stirring renditions of the respective national anthems and we are good to go.

A reminder of the two teams:

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Braithwaite.

Wales: Ward; C. Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B. Davies; Allen, Morrell; Bale, Ramsey, James; Moore.

Here come the teams...

2021-06-26T15:53:52Z

A decent number of Wales fans have managed to make it to Amsterdam - though they are vastly outnumbered by Denmark supporters.

A busy evening for Danny Ward?

2021-06-26T15:50:01Z

Emotion driving Denmark on

2021-06-26T15:42:48Z

It has been a hugely emotional few weeks for the Denmark players, who had to deal with the shock of team-mate Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during their opening group game against Finland.

Thankfully the Inter midfielder is recovering and the emotion of that day looks to have brought the squad closer together - culminating in that stunning 4-1 win against Russia that sealed their place in the knockout stages.

They will take some beating this evening.

Denmark celebrates goal against Russia
Denmark fans making their voices heard

2021-06-26T15:36:03Z

Covid restrictions mean Wales fans have been unable to make the trip to Amsterdam - unlike their Danish counterparts, who are making themselves heard ahead of kick-off! 🗣️ 🎵  💥
 

'Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman'

2021-06-26T15:27:25Z

Interim Wales manager Robert Page has warned anyone who may underestimate his side in the knockout stages.

Page also commended the team for expertly managing travel and Covid-19 precautions to this point, and he feels they can continue to exceed expectations behind star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

"I’m really proud of the group and I’m looking forward to the last 16," Page said. "It’s phenomenal, the character we have in the changing room. Don’t underestimate the character of a Welshman.

“It’s not been easy because we’ve had to go to Baku [to play Switzerland and Turkey], travel to Italy and now we’re going to Amsterdam.

“On paper, it seems like a great idea to have it all over Europe but logistically it is an absolute nightmare. And then you throw Covid into the mix as well."

Robert Page Gareth Bale Wales
Three changes for Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Two for Denmark 🇩🇰

2021-06-26T15:16:32Z

Wales make three changes to the side beaten by Italy in their final group game last weekend. 

Chris Mepham, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore all return after being rested against Italy. Chris Gunter and Neco Williams drop to the bench, while Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his dismissal against the Italians.

Denmark make two changes to the team which beat Russia 4-1 in midweek. Wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen comes in Daniel Wass and forward Kasper Dolberg replaces Yusuff Poulsen.

Team news

2021-06-26T15:14:28Z

First up, let's take a look at the two teams....

Welcome back!

2021-06-26T15:04:34Z

After a whole TWO DAYS without matches (how long did that feel?) Euro 2020 resumes with the first two quarter-finals.

Later on we will see Italy against Austria at Wembley. First, though, it's Wales versus Denmark.

It should be a cracker! 🔥

Yussuf Poulsen, Denmark
