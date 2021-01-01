Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

Xhaka suspended, Torres and Alba in

The lineups are in and there's just the combined three changes between our first two opponents, as Switzerland and Spain square off in Saint Petersburg for the first semi-final berth of Euro 2020.

The former are without captain Granit Xhaka, superb against France but suspended for this tie after picking up a yellow card. It's a huge blow, and Denis Zakaria will have big shoes to fill here.

Spain meanwhile have shrugged off their impotent opening games to emerge as a free-scoring powerhouse, so it is little surprise that the only changes they make are at the back. Pau Torres and Jordi Alba both come in for the trip out east.