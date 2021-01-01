Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: North Macedonia vs Netherlands, Finland vs Belgium updates, news & TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
Georginio Wijnaldum Netherlands vs Ukraine Euro 2020
TEAMS: Ukraine vs Austria

2021-06-21T15:14:33Z

Ukraine XI: Bushchan, Karavaev, Mykolenko, Zabarnyi, Matvyenko, Shaparenko, Sydorchuck, Zinchenko, Yaremchuk, Yarmolenko, Malinovskiy.

Austria XI: Bachmann, Lainer, Dragovic, Hinteregger, Alaba, Grillitsch, Schlager, Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic.

TEAMS: North Macedonia vs Netherlands

2021-06-21T15:05:53Z

North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Velkoski, Musliu, Alioski, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Trickovski, Trajkovski, Pandev.

Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg, De Ligt, De Vrij, Blind, Dumfries, Van Aanholt, Gravenberch, Wijnaldum, F. De Jong, Memphis, Malen.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-06-21T15:03:33Z

Here's what's in store...

Today's matches

⚽️ North Macedonia vs Netherlands
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

⚽️ Ukraine vs Austria
⏰ 5pm BST (12 noon ET)
🏟 Arena Nationala, Bucharest

⚽️ Finland vs Belgium
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

⚽️ Russia vs Denmark
⏰ 8pm BST (3pm ET)
🏟 Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Another Euro 2020 matchday! ⚽️

2021-06-21T15:00:00Z

Hello! It's another Euro 2020 matchday and Goal will be bringing you all the news as it happens.

Group B and Group C wrap up today, with the likes of Belgium and the Netherlands among the big hitters in action.

Stay tuned for all the team news, latest updates, events and reaction, as well as the views from the television studios. We'll have it all!