Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Hungary vs Portugal, France vs Germany updates, news and TV reaction

But don't forget the potential whipping boys of Group F - who, above all else, might just have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to the psychological edge of their game.

Hungary enter this tournament among the minnows of the tournament, in no small part because of who they will have to face in their hopes to get out and to the knockout stages.

Yet they'll not only have the roar of a home crowd at their backs; they'll have a capacity one too. Puskas Arena, where Marco Rossi's hosts welcome Fernando Santos's visitors today, is the only ground which will be filled to the brim with supporters - and 61,000 fans will do wonders for their confidence.