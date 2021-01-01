East Bengal 0-2 Bengaluru FC: Clinical Blues end eight-game winless run

East Bengal 0-2 Bengaluru

Bengaluru finally ended their eight-game winless run as they get three points with a clinical performance against East Bengal on Tuesday in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash.

Cleiton Silva broke the deadlock in the 12th minute of the match and Debjit Majumder's own goal at the stroke of half time sealed crucial three points for the Blues.

Bengaluru climbed up on the league table to the sixth position with 18 points from 15 games while East Bengal continue to languish on the 10th position with 13 points from 15 matches.