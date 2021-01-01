Chennaiyin vs Odisha LIVE - Follow ISL in real time

Team news
2021-01-10T11:17:30Z
Chennaiyin's Rafael Crivellaro out for the season
Chennaiyin vs Odisha
2021-01-10T11:14:06Z
After a poor display in the 1-4 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad, Chennaiyin are up against Odisha recently picked up their first win of the season against Kerala Blasters. Neither team has had a great season so far and will be desperate to get three points in the bag.