Chennaiyin 0-0 Jamshedpur LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

90' GOAL! Chennaiyin 0-1 Jamshedpur
2021-02-10T15:48:31Z
David Grande breaks the deadlock!From the counter-attack, David Grande receives pass inside the box on the right side. He twists and turns and unleashes a shot with his left-foot which goes into the net.
89' Oh Thoi!
2021-02-10T15:47:36Z
Thoi Singh receives a cheeky pass from Jakub Sylvestr inside the box but instead of taking the shot he squares the ball which gets intercepted.
84' Eze' header goes wide!
2021-02-10T15:42:11Z
Monroy floats in a cross inside the box and Eze outjumps Sipovic in the air and attempts a header but it goes just wide off the second post.
77' Chennaiyin - Substitution
2021-02-10T15:34:55Z
Jakub Sylvestr and Thoi Singh IN Isma and Rahim Ali OUT.
Both teams look hungry for a goal
2021-02-10T15:30:37Z
Both coaches have made some attacking changes in a bid to get the first goal of the match.
70' Jamshedpur - Substitution
2021-02-10T15:28:33Z
Nick Fitzgerald IN Alex Lima OUT.
66' Chennaiyin - Substitution
2021-02-10T15:23:55Z
Edwin Vanspaul IN Manuel Lanzarote OUT.
59' Hartley so close!
2021-02-10T15:17:35Z
Monroy sends a whipping free-kick which Vishal Kaith punches away. Narender takes a shot from the rebound ball which reaches Hartley inside the 6-yard box but the Jamshedpur skipper fails to control it as Kaith collects the ball. Big, big miss!
56' Jamshedpur - Substitution
2021-02-10T15:14:35Z
Narender Gahlot IN Dinliana Renthlei OUT.
53' Grande's attempts goes high!
2021-02-10T15:11:33Z
Monroy sends a quality ball from a free-kick inside the box and Eze heads the ball towards Grande who takes a first time attempt on goal but it goes just above the crossbar.
SECOND HALF!
2021-02-10T15:03:32Z
The second half gets underway!
HALF TIME!
2021-02-10T14:47:59Z
Chennaiyin 0-0 JamshedpurIt's all square after the first 45 minutes of play as neither team have able to break the deadlock. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.
45' Crucial challenge from Eze!
2021-02-10T14:46:40Z
Isma sets up a pass for Rahim Ali near the right edge of the box who does well to dribble past Peter Hartley before cutting inside the box but before he could take a shot Eze makes a crucial interception and clears it.
36' Grande's shot goes wide!
2021-02-10T14:37:16Z
David Grande wins a ball from a poor kick of Vishal Kaith and makes space for himself inside the box before taking a shot but it goes just wide!
Cooling break!
2021-02-10T14:32:29Z
Both teams had their fair share chances in the first 30 minutes of the game but none could score.
30' Ricky blocks Rahim's shot inside the box
2021-02-10T14:30:13Z
Memo finds Chhangte with a forward pass near the left edge of the box who squares the ball in the middle for Rahim to shoot who goes for the goal but Ricky Lallawmawma makes a crucial block.
26' Memo's shot sails over the crossbar
2021-02-10T14:28:11Z
A quality move from Chennaiyin sees Chhangte, Lanzarote and Germanpreet playing quick one-touch passes before Germanpreet sets up a ball for Memo who takes a shot but it goes above the crossbar.
19' Lima's shot gets deflected off a Chennaiyin player
2021-02-10T14:20:27Z
Once again Alex Lima shows his trickery inside the box going past two players but his final shot gets deflected.
17' Lima makes a good move
2021-02-10T14:18:09Z
Alex Lima makes a solo run inside the Chennaiyin box going past two players but fails to control the ball in the end as it goes to Vishal Kaith. Good move nonetheless.
Chennaiyin have more possession
2021-02-10T14:16:20Z
Chennaiyin are enjoying the lion's share of possession in the first 15 minutes of the game but are yet to pose much threat except for Chhangte's early attempt on goal.
4' Rehenesh stops Chhangte's shot
2021-02-10T14:05:02Z
Lallianzuala Chhangte receives a pass on the left flank and cuts in to the middle before taking a curling shot from the edge of the box but Rehenesh does equally well to parry it away. Top effort and top save.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-10T13:57:09Z
Jamshedpur get us underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.
Must-win game for both teams
2021-02-10T13:12:40Z
Both Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur have to win this tie to remain in the hunt for a play-offs spot. The Men of Steel have 18 points from 16 games while Chennaiyin have 17 points from 16 matches.
Four changes in the JFC lineup
2021-02-10T13:10:48Z
Owen Coyle makes four changes in the Jamshedpur XI which lost to East Bengal in their last match. Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, William Lalnunfela and David Grande replace Narender, Mobashir Rahman, Nick Fitzgerald and suspended Nerijus Valskis.
Two changes in the CFC lineup
2021-02-10T13:09:09Z
Csaba Laszlo makes two changes in the Chennaiyin lineup as Chhuantea Fanai and Germanpreet Singh replace Jerry Lalrinzuala and Anirudh Thapa.
Team news!
2021-02-10T13:08:03Z
Here's how Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC are lining up today!#ISL #CFCJFC pic.twitter.com/BPOz0jQHWF— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 10, 2021
Chennaiyin vs Jamshedpur
2021-02-10T12:04:14Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.