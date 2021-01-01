Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Man City vs Club Brugge, Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig vs PSG and all the action

Live Blog

Updated
That's all for tonight!

2021-11-03T22:13:11Z

Thanks for sticking with us through yet another wild Champions League day. We've still got plenty of coverage/discussion of today's coming so keep your eyes on Goal!

Until next time! 

How good is Haller?

2021-11-03T22:05:38Z

With his goal tonight, Sebastien Haller became only the fifth player in Champions League history to score in each of his first four appearances in the competition.

He joins Ze Carlos (1993), Alessandro Del Piero (1995), Diego Costa (2014) and Erling Haaland (2019).

What a list that is! 

Foden: Guardiola wasnt't happy

2021-11-03T22:03:02Z

"I thought we were sloppy in the first half and let them get back into the game. We got in at half-time and spoke about what was going wrong," Manchester City midfilelder Phil Foden told BT Sport.

"We changed it in the second half and played better. We looked a bit heavy.

"The manager wasn't happy [at half-time]. You have to take his advice. We changed a couple of things and were better in possession and hurt them a lot more."

Liverpool are through!

2021-11-03T21:57:38Z

Group of death, eh?

Liverpool are through to the last 16 as group winners with two games to spare. As a result, Jurgen Klopp can rotate a bit for games against Milan and Porto going forward. 

FINAL

2021-11-03T21:56:23Z

The results from today:

Liverpool 2 - 0 Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig 2 - 2 PSG

Manchester CIty 4 -1 Club Brugge

Sporting CP 4 - 0 Besiktas

Dortmund 1 - 3 Ajax

Sheriff 1 - 3 Inter

Milan 1 - 1 Porto

Real Madrid 2 - 1 Shakhtar Donetsk

GOAL AJAX! (1-3)

2021-11-03T21:53:27Z

That'll do it for Ajax, as Klassen taps in from close range. Two late goals from the Dutch giants as Dortmund will be left fuming from that Hummels dismissal. 

GOAL RB LEIPZIG! (2-2)

2021-11-03T21:52:37Z

After a quick VAR review and some PSG protests, RB Leipzig are given a penalty, which is taken by Szsoboslai.

Donnarumma dives the rigth way, but he just can't quite reach it as RB Leipzig level the scoreline. 

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (4-1)

2021-11-03T21:50:23Z

Add Gabriel Jesus to the scoresheet for Manchester City as he makes it 4-1.

A good win from Manchester City, despite that nervy moment in the first haf. 

GOAL SHERIFF (1-3)

2021-11-03T21:50:02Z

A consolation goal for the hosts, as Adama Traore scores to make it 3-1. 

GOAL AJAX! (2-1)

2021-11-03T21:44:08Z

HALLER!

He was the competition's leading scorer through three games, and he's back on the scoresheet. Haller with his seventh in four games now as he continues to score and score.

This result, if it stands, would put Ajax through to the knockouts. 

GOAL INTER! (0-3)

2021-11-03T21:39:00Z

Just moments after coming on, Alexis Sanchez scored Inter's third of the night.

The former Arsenal/Manchester United star's first Champions League goal since 2017.

GOAL AJAX! (1-1)

2021-11-03T21:32:17Z

A big goal for Ajax, who finally get on the board against 10-man Dortmund.

Tadic with the finish, although he may have injured himself in the process.

A deflected cross finds its way to Tadic ont eh back post, and he makes no mistake to level the score at one apiece. 

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (3-1)

2021-11-03T21:30:05Z

A much-needed goal for Raheem Sterling

Sterling with a tap-in that you or I could have scored.

Great work from Gundogan to get into space in the box before rocketing a cross towards Sterling.

The England winger taps it home from inside a few yards and that should just about do it. 

Not bad for a fullback

2021-11-03T21:28:47Z

Trent Alexander-Arnold has 44 assists since the start of the 2018-19 season.

That's the most from a Premier League player not named Kevin De Bruyne, who has 51 in that span.

GOAL INTER! (0-2)

2021-11-03T21:22:40Z

Make it 2-0 to Inter as Skriniar fires from close range after behind denied twice in quick succession. 

Inter seem to be on the right track here. 

Mahrez loves playing Brugge

2021-11-03T21:22:18Z

GOAL SPORTING CP (4-0)

2021-11-03T21:16:57Z

This one is over. Sarabia with the goal and Sporting CP are clear.

If you're a Besiktas fan, turn this one off.

Suarez scores, but its offside!

2021-11-03T21:15:03Z

Suarez at Anfield! It had to be him, didn't it?

Game back on in Liverpool, as Suarez seemingly brings Atleti within one. However, its quickly ruled out as the Reds still have their two goal advantage.

But consider that a warning shot. 

GOAL MANCHESTER CITY (2-1)

2021-11-03T21:13:39Z

Manchester City take the lead just moments after Brugge nearly scored a goal of their own.

It's Riyad Mahrez with the header on the backpost, and it is a free one to put it lightly, to give City the 2-1 lead.

GOAL INTER! (0-1)

2021-11-03T21:10:34Z

Some fancy foottwork from Marcelo Brozovic, who wiggles his way past the defence to find space for a shot. 

Once he found that space, he placed a shot right into the bottom corner, putting Sherrif's knockout round hopes in a bit of danger.

Liverpool goal ruled out!

2021-11-03T21:07:41Z

Liverpool are RAMPANT!

Jota again as he runs straight through a Felipe-sized gap in the Atleti defence. He's left with a relatively easy finish, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead at home.

That is until its ruled back for offside, leaving Jota and the virtually everyone else at Anfield frustrated. 

Second halves are underway

2021-11-03T21:07:28Z

Here. We. Go

Halftime

2021-11-03T20:48:48Z

Exhale.

A wild 45 minutes. Here are your scores so far:

Liverpool 2 - 0 Atletico Madrid

RB Leipzig 1 - 2 PSG

Manchester City 1 - 1 Club Brugge

Sporting CP 3 - 0 Besiktas

Dortmund 1 - 0 Ajax

Sheriff 0 - 0 Inter

GOAL SPORTING! (3-0)

2021-11-03T20:45:01Z

This one may just be done and dusted.

It's Paulinho this time and it's a beauty. Sporting CP are CRUSHING Besiktas. 

GOAL PSG! (2-1)

2021-11-03T20:44:04Z

Wijnaldum AGAIN!

After scoring his first goal for PSG earlier, he now has his second as he heads home from close range. Marquinhos with the header from the top of the box and Wijnaldum is on the end of it from close range.

A quick VAR review confirms the goal as PSG have overcome their slow start.

GOAL SPORTING CP! (2-0)

2021-11-03T20:42:02Z

What a half for Pedro Goncalves.

He makes it 2-0, with both goals coing off of his foot. What a player and what a goal, as he curls a lovely right-footed shot from inside the box.

Sporting CP now have the two-goal lead while point-less Besiktas are in big, big trouble. 

RED CARD ATLETI!

2021-11-03T20:38:33Z

More good news for Liverpool, who arenow up two goals and one player.

Felipe sent off for Atletico Madrid, and Diego Simeone's side are in big, big trouble now to say the least. 

GOAL DORTMUND! (1-0)

2021-11-03T20:37:37Z

10-man Dortmund take the lead!

VAR gives Dortmund a penalty following a foul in the box, and Marco Reus steps up and gives Dortmund the goal.

Somehow, the German side are in the lead. 

RED CARD TO DORTMUND!

2021-11-03T20:32:28Z

That'll make things interesting. 

Mats Hummels has been sent off for a foul on Ajax star Antony. The Brazilian leapt into the air and seemingly landed on a sliding Hummels, but it is the Dortmund star that is punished

A bit controversial, to say the least, but the Dutch side will now have a man advantage going forward. 

GOAL SPORTING CP! (1-0)

2021-11-03T20:31:20Z

A slightly controversial penalty, but Sporting will take it.

Goncalves rockets a shot into the lower corner to put the Portuguese side up 1-0 against Besiktas. 

GOAL LIVERPOOL! (2-0)

2021-11-03T20:24:33Z

Mane this time, and Trent Alexander-Arnold with his second assist of the day.

This one may be a bit luckier than the one on Jota's goal, as he whips the ball towards Jan Oblak in goal. Mane is there to deflect it into the back of the net and it's 2-0.

Liverpool are cruising!

GOAL PSG! (1-1)

2021-11-03T20:23:12Z

PSG's first real chance going forward and it results in a goal!

Mbappe sets up Wijnaldum, who bundles it home from close range for his first PSG goal.

Leipzig already regretting that penalty miss...

GOAL BRUGGE! (1-1)

2021-11-03T20:19:21Z

An own goal from Manchester City!

John Stones is on the end of it as Brugge make it 1-1. Ball bounces off Stones and in but, to be fair, it was unlucky for the City defender.

Brugge won't care as we're level at the Etihad. 

What a start....

2021-11-03T20:17:25Z

We're less than 15 minutes into these games and we already have three goals and a penalty save.

Buckle up! 

GOAL FODEN! (1-0)

2021-11-03T20:15:54Z

Manchester City are in the lead too.

Phil Foden with the goal, and it had been coming. He caps off a sequence that had City at least a few clear-cut chances, but Foden finally puts it in on a cross from Cancelo. 

GOAL LIVERPOOL! (1-0)

2021-11-03T20:14:54Z

Diogo Jota gets the Reds started!

Make it 1-0 to Liverpool, as Diogo Jota fires the Reds into the lead.

Liverpool would seal their spot in the knockout rounds with a win, and that's a pretty big step towards that!

PENALTY SAVED!

2021-11-03T20:12:05Z

PSG have been terrible, but they owe Donnarumma a big thank you.

Andre Silva's penalty is denied by Donnarumma, who dives to his right to push away the shot.

PSG asleep so far, but maybe that can wake them up? 

GOAL LEIPZIG! (1-0)

2021-11-03T20:08:34Z

Nkunku!

The RB Leipzig midfielder scores against his former club and puts his hands in the air to avoid a celebration. 

A lovely header from Nkunku on an even better cross from Andre Silva and Leipzig are up 1-0.

A bad, bad start from PSG, who have come out sloppy here. 

KICKOFF

2021-11-03T20:01:38Z

We're underway across Europe. Let's have some fun. 

Benzema overtakes Ronaldo

2021-11-03T19:50:33Z

With his goal tonight, Karim Benzema (33y 319d) is now Real Madrid’s oldest player to score a Champions League brace.

Who did he overtake? Cristiano Ronaldo (33y 57d), of course. 

FINAL

2021-11-03T19:37:08Z

It's all over in the early games, as AC Milan settle for a draw with Porto. A strong fight back from Milan, who are unable to find the winner that they so desperately needed.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, did find their winner through Benzema, of course. The Frenchman scored twice, both on assists from Vinicius Junior, as they took a step towards the knockouts.

GOAL RULED OUT FOR MILAN!

2021-11-03T19:30:56Z

Milan seemingly took the  lead with just seven minutes remaining, but it has been ruled back!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the finish but, just as the celebrations started, the referee called it back for offside. Theo Hernandez was deemed off in the buildup, and so it remains 1-1. 

GOAL MILAN!

2021-11-03T19:07:24Z

Milan are back in it!

It took a few shots but it has gone in! Giroud's initial effort is pushed away, but it finally bounces out to Pierre Kalulu, who fires it across goal and into the back of the net.

Milan are still alive. 

Benzema is inevitable

2021-11-03T19:03:50Z

Another day, another Benzema masterclass

Unless you're Liverpool, there's been no stopping Benzema in the Champions League.

GOAL REAL MADRID

2021-11-03T19:02:53Z

Guess who?

Benzema again, and Vinicius again with the assist. Real Madrid are back in the lead!

Leao puts it wide!

2021-11-03T18:58:42Z

A big chance for Milan as Leao rounds the keeper, but he puts it into the side-netting Fortunately for Leao, he's ruled offside. 

Second half is underway!

2021-11-03T18:52:40Z

And we're back in Madrid and Milan as the second halves of each game kickoff. 

Lineups: Manchester City vs Club Brugge

2021-11-03T18:49:18Z

HALFTIME

2021-11-03T18:33:50Z

Eventful first halves, with three goals split between the two games.

Real Madrid find themselves level with Shakhtar Donetsk, with Benzema's goal cancelled out by Fernando.

Milan, meanwhile, have been played off the field by Porto, who should be up more than 1-0.

You could hear boos from both sets of home supporters, who will expect lively second halves in Madrid and Milan. 

Bernabeu boos

2021-11-03T18:31:02Z

The mood has certainly shifted in Madrid as the boo birds have come out since conceding the goal.

Benzema smashing a free kick into the wall hasn't helped.

GOAL SKAHKTAR!

2021-11-03T18:25:31Z

It's level in Madrid!

With just six minutes left in the first half, Shakhtar have scored with Fernando providing the goal to make it 1-1. A tough break for the hosts, but not totally undeserved as Real Madrid haven't seized control since Benzema's opener. 

An elbow from Giroud?

2021-11-03T18:20:35Z

Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is down after colliding with Giroud on the ensuing corner.

Referees take a look to see if there was anything card-worthy with Pepe, of all people, gesturing to the referee that Giroud's elbow was malicious. 

Chance for Giroud!

2021-11-03T18:18:48Z

Milan have been pretty, pretty bad so far, but they nearly just got themselves back in it.

A lovely curled shot from Olivier Giroud is pushed away by Diogo Costa, leaving Milan still chasing a goal here in the 34th minute. 

Record-breaking Real Madrid

2021-11-03T18:10:09Z

GOAL BENZEMA!

2021-11-03T18:00:48Z

Real Madrid have their early goal, and who else could it come from?

Benzema puts Madrid into the lead in the 14th minute. Vinicius Jr with the assist after winning the ball as he tees up Benzema for a relatively-simple finish 

Great save denies Modric

2021-11-03T17:55:58Z

Real Madrid nearly take an early lead of their own, but Luka Modric is denied on the doorstep.

An absolutely ridiculous save from Anatolii Trubin, who somehow parried away Modric's shot from just a few yards away. 

GOAL PORTO!

2021-11-03T17:51:13Z

Luis Diaz!

A dreadful start for Milan, and they've been punished. Great work from former Liverpool man Marko Grujic to tee up Diaz, who finishes just a head of two sliding Milan defenders.

Milan are calling for a foul in the buildup and Stefano Piloi is LIVID, but Porto are celebrating!

Early chance for Porto

2021-11-03T17:47:18Z

Porto fluffed an incredible early chance as they should be 1-0 up within the first few seconds!

After a long throw in, Evanilson somehow hits the side netting in what is certainly a big letoff for Milan. 

Kickoff!

2021-11-03T17:45:50Z

We're underway in the two early games as Porto face Milan and Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk

A memorable day for Casemiro

2021-11-03T17:41:48Z

With his start today, Casemiro will make his 300th appearance for Real Madrid.

As a result, he becomes only the third Brazilian player to reach this milestone for the club, joining Marcelo (532) and Roberto Carlos (527).

Decent company, eh?

A massive game for Milan

2021-11-03T17:15:53Z

AC Milan are in must-win territory.

With zero points through three games, the Italian giants will need to begin their turnaround tonight agaisnt Porto, who sit level with Atletico Madrid on four points.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can go through with a win tonight. 

All to play for in Group D

2021-11-03T17:10:17Z

As things stand, Real Madrid are not top of their group as they're chasing... Sheriff?

The two sides are level on points with six each, with Inter just behind on four. Shakhtar, who have just one point, are certainly still in it.

Today's schedule

2021-11-03T17:03:06Z

It's all set to kickoff soon with the two early games as AC Milan host Porto while Real Madrid take on Shakhtar Donetsk.

The later kickoffs, meanwhile, are headlined by Liverpool's clash with Atletico Madrid and PSG's visit to RB Leipzig. Elsewhere, Mancehster City take on Club Brugge, Sporting CP face Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund host Ajax and Inter visit Cinderella side Sheriff. 

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-11-03T17:02:15Z

The start of another busy day

Another day, another full slate of THE CHAMPIONSSSS.

We're back with another big day of Champions League games, which are set to begin in about 45 minutes or so. Goal will be here all day to provide you with updates and insight into what should be another fun one.