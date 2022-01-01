Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Madrid 0-0 PSG

Holy save, Batman!

There's no dark knight to the rescue here but Gianluigi Donnarumma, who keeps PSG level in this game with an absolute blinder of a stop.

The Italy goalkeeper - picked ahead of Keylor Navas - is arguably the best goalkeeper at international level in the world right now and not much of a slouch for his club either, as he shows with a superb fingertip stop to deny Karim Benzema's beauty of a strike.