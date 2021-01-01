Champions League LIVE: PSG vs Man City, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff & all matchday action

Team news: PSG vs Man City
PSG XI: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Verratti, Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish
🚨 Tonight’s starting XI 🆚 @ManCity— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 28, 2021
Marco Verratti and Leo Messi return after injury! #PSGMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/JZZzO9qSGp
Hello and welcome to today's Champions League matchday blog!
The Champions League has returned, and we've got a jam-packed evening full of some excellent fixtures: PSG vs Manchester City, AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid, Porto vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Sheriff.
Hang tight for team news!