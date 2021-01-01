Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

Jurgen Klopp to BT Sport: "A tough game which we expected. We did surprisingly well at the beginning. Did we expect it to be that defensive? Probably not. It was not so easy. We scored two wonderful goals then played good football.

"It was 2-0 then obviously Atletico are not too bothered about having possession. The first goal we gave away then the second, it was nice play but the gaps we had there...That was not alright. At half time I think everyone in the stadium thought it was only going one way and we thought 'let's give it a proper try again,'

"We played a really solid second half in a tough game with intense football from both teams. We got the penalty, then there was a red card and obviously it was in our favour."