Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Barcelona, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man Utd & more find out 2020-21 opponents

When does the UCL group stage draw start & how can I watch?
⏰
Today's Champions League live draw will begin at 4pm BST (11am ET).
UEFA's official website will broadcast the draw ceremony live and you can watch that here!
Lewandowski to be named European Footballer of the Year
And the top prize goes to...
Rumour has it that the Bayern star is set to be awarded the European Footballer of the Year award, after the prolific striker netted 55 times last season on top of scooping up the Champions League trophy.
Robert Lewandowksi has beaten Manuel Neuer and Kevin De Bruyne for the individual honour - becoming the 11th player from the Bundesliga to do so.
Congrats, Lewy! 🎉
Which teams are in the Champions League 20-21 group stage?
Here's what you need to know about which teams are involved in today's draw.
Pot 1:
Bayern Munich
Sevilla
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Juventus
PSG
Zenit
Porto
Pot 2:
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Manchester City
Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Ajax
Pot 3:
Dynamo Kiev
RB Salzburg
RB Leipzig
Inter
Olympiacos
Lazio
Krasnodar
Atalanta
Pot 4:Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille
Club Brugge
Borussia Monchengladbach
Istanbul Basaksehir
FC Midtjylland
Rennes
Ferencvaros
Hello, and welcome to Goal's UCL live draw blog!
🏆
It's that time again - albeit a bit later in the year than usual - that Europe's elite (and us) discover who they will face in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage.
Today's draw begins at 4pm BST (11am ET).
Last season's champions Bayern, along with the big-name likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Liverpool will see who they match up with in this year's edition of the competition, so buckle up and hold on for the ride!
Follow along with this live blog for any and all happenings taking place across the evening 🌟
Don't forget that the awards to the best players and coaches from 2019-20 will also be distributed after the draw!