Bengaluru vs East Bengal LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Moosa's first ISL match as head coach, Fowler suspended
2021-01-09T13:25:10Z
This will be Naushad Moosa's first match as Bengaluru boss. The club parted ways with former coach Carles Cuadrat a few days back. On the other end, there will be no Robbie Fowler in the East Bengal match as the Liverpool legend is suspended for getting two yellow cards.
Both teams will be eyeing three points
2021-01-09T13:23:11Z
Both East Bengal and Bengaluru will hope to end the first phase of the league with three points. The Red and Golds have remained unbeaten in their last four matches and are a much improved sides now from where they were at the beginning of the season but they have just won once in the season. The Blues, on the other hand, are on the back of three consecutive losses and will hope to turn things around.
East Bengal have the edge in H2H battle
2021-01-09T13:17:34Z
The two clubs have met each other 10 times which include I-League, Federation Cup and Super Cup clashes. East Bengal have won six times while Bengaluru have won four. The last time these two sides came face to face was in the final of the Super Cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar where the Blues routed the Red and Golds 4-1.
Steinmann the midfield marshall
2021-01-09T13:13:48Z
77.3% - For any player who has attempted a minimum of 20 dribbles in the current campaign of the #ISL, @sc_eastbengal’s Matti Steinmann (17 of 22) has the best dribbles success rate of 77.3%. Exceptional.#BFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/7MNKHxN6MZ— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 9, 2021
Just one change in East Bengal XI
2021-01-09T13:11:54Z
Jacques Maghoma returns to the East Bengal starting lineup replacing Aaron Holloway. Anthony Pilkington remains absent from the matchday squad. Daniel Fox, who picked up a red card in the FC Goa tie will feature against Bengaluru as earlier today, is red card was cancelled by AIFF's Disciplinary Committee.
Four changes in the Bengaluru lineup
2021-01-09T13:09:41Z
Interim coach Naushad Moosa makes four changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost to Mumbai City in their last match. Parag Shrivas, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu and Udanta Singh come in place of Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Deshorn Brown and Kristian Opseth.
Team News!
2021-01-09T13:07:32Z
Maghoma returns, Udanta starts
Bengaluru ⚔️ East Bengal— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 9, 2021
Maghoma returns to East Bengal lineup, Udanta starts for Bengaluru.
Predictions 👇#BFCSCEB #ISL pic.twitter.com/hYqQW2bTN7
Bengaluru vs East Bengal
2021-01-09T12:19:50Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.