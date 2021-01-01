SAFF Championship 2021: 10-man Bangladesh come back from behind to draw with India

FULL TIME: Bangladesh 1-1 India
India have been struck by a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Monday.
Sunil Chhetri (26') had put the Blue Tigers in front in the first half before Bangladesh were down to 10 men after Bishwanath Ghosh (54') was sent off in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat (74') graciously accepted his offer to score the equaliser as Oscar Bruzon's men did well to hold on for a point.
Bangladesh are now atop the standings with 4 points from 2 games as Igor Stimac have to be content with a point from 1 game.
90+3' India change
Glan is replaced by Farukh.
Last minute of added time to go.
India are as good as trailing here
Having lost their 1-0 lead to a 10-man Bangladesh sideApuia's shot from distance is saved by Anisur after Barman cleared one of the many deliveries in the Bangladesh box. Brandon's cross from the left too high for Manvir in the box. India are as good as trailing here.
Apuia is back
Bangladesh are hanging on
Both team with 10 men for now
Bangladesh substitution
Rakib Hossain OUT
Rahmat Mia IN
74' Bangladesh equalise with 10 men
The crowd goes berserk!Yeasin Arafat was unmarked and had to just head in the ball from the corner that he earned for his team as Pritam had chosen to play out under pressure.
Double change for Bangladesh
Matin Mia OUT, Sumon Reza IN
Biplo Ahamad OUT, Sohel Rana IN
65' Bangladesh change
From defense to attack
Bangladesh still relying on countersTopu Barman charging out from the back with Miah for support. It's gone wide on the left with a little intervention from Bose. Barman delivers across goalmouth and Sana controls the ball for Gurpreet to claim.
63' India substitution
61' Double save
by the Bangladesh goalkeeperAnirudh first blocks Manvir's shot. The rebound falling for Chhetri who lays the ball for Udanta on his right, and the latter's attempt at goal is also kept at bay.
59' That's it for Liston anyway
He is replaced by Lalengmawia (Apuia).
Miah, moments ago, had done well to turn his marker in Bheke before his shot from the edge of the box was blocked well by Glan Martins
Liston left surprised for a moment
54' RED CARD
Bangladesh down to 10 menBishwanath Ghosh gets a straight red as he was the last man defending Liston Colaco who caught him off guard from around him. One for the team.
Bangladesh miss!
Second half resumes
One change for IndiaThe second half gets underway with Thapa making way for Brandon
Half-time: Bangladesh 0-1 India
Not too many chances created in the first half with India converting off one of couple of their openings. Not a performance up to the liking of Igor Stimac, however, losing the ball on quite a few occasions but pretty dominant overall otherwise. They started playing with a little bit more fuidity towards the end of the half.
Bangladesh have been more reliant on counterattacks. Oscar Bruzon, who has taken over from Jamie Day ahead of the tournament, has evidently asked his his side to keep the ball as much as they can. They do need to create better openings for themselves in order to stay in contention for a result from the tie.
40' Gurpreet's diving save
Gurpreet dives full length to his left to block Biplo Ahamed's attempt of finding the far post from the left off a quick counter-attack by Bangladesh.
Liston did ask for a save from Anisur minutes earlier as well, when the ATK Mohun Bagan attacker shot straight at the rival goalkeeper.
38' CHHETRIIII
Pele's record in sight
Chhetri is one short of equaling it
India's Sunil Chhetri has now scored his 76th international goals and is now just one strike short of equalling Brazilian legend Pele's record of 77 goals.
26' Who else but Chhetri
India take the leadPritam Kotal releasing Udanta on the right flank who cuts back a pass for Chhetri. The Indian skipper blasts the ball past Anisur Rahman in the Bangladesh goal.
Nearly a blunder
Bangladesh playing at home?
The support in the stands could well suggest that Bangladesh are as good as playing at home. Their every forward move is cheered. Sana had to prevent Matin Miah from latching on to a cross from the left on the last occasion.
Not much created by the Indian contingent in attack, other than perhaps Liston Colaco's delivery from the right wing cleared away by Bishwanath Ghosh.
KICK-OFF!
Bangladesh vs India is underwayIt's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.
Can India start with a win?
India bench
TEAM NEWS
India XI vs Bangladesh
India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener
Bangladesh vs IndiaHello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.