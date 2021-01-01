ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal LIVE: Roy Krishna hands Mariners the lead

39' Roy Krishna's shot goes wide!
2021-02-19T14:40:20Z
Carl McHugh wins a ball in the midfield and sends a through ball for Roy Krishna who outpaces Raju Gaikwad and takes a shot but it goes wide.
Cooling break!
2021-02-19T14:32:28Z
ATK Mohun Bagan have the lead after first 30 minutes of the match.
31' Fox's header goes wide!
2021-02-19T14:32:02Z
Narayan whips in a free-kick inside the box and Fox attempts a header but it goes wide!
23' Subrata saves Marcelinho's shot
2021-02-19T14:24:50Z
Marcelinho follows a through ball from David Williams inside the box and takes a powerful shot but Subrata Paul makes a quality save before Ankit Mukherjee clears the ball.
20' East Bengal look unsettled
2021-02-19T14:21:58Z
The Red and Golds are completely rattled after conceding an early goal. ATK Mohun Bagan commanding proceedings.
15' GOAL! ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 East Bengal
2021-02-19T14:16:28Z
Roy Krishna breaks the deadlockA long ball from Tiri finds Roy Krishna who beats the East Bengal's high-line defence and makes a run before scoring past Subrata Paul.
ISL
11' Bright's shot goes wide!
2021-02-19T14:12:36Z
Bright makes a solo run down the left flank and goes past Tiri and takes a shot from the edge of the box but it takes deflection of Tiri and goes out for a corner.
10' Sourav Das failes to keep his shot on target
2021-02-19T14:10:54Z
Raju sends in a long throw-in inside the box and Jhingan clears it away with his head. Sourav Das attempts a first-time shot from the rebound but it sails way over the crossbar.
7' Manvir comes close to score!
2021-02-19T14:07:48Z
Subhasish Bose sends in a curling cross inside the box but Manvir Singh fails to reach at the end of the cross. It was a simple tap-in for the forward.
5' ATK Mohun Bagan on the ascendancy
2021-02-19T14:05:47Z
The Mariners are going all guns blazing right from the off as they look hungry for an early goal.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-19T13:59:13Z
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium!
All eyes on Bright
2021-02-19T13:44:26Z
45 - @sc_eastbengal's @BEnobakhare has completed 45 dribbles, the most in this campaign after MD19 in the @IndSuperLeague along with @FCGoaOfficial's Jorge Ortiz. Bright has a better dribble success rate when compared to the Spaniard (63.4%). Weaving. #ATKMBSCEB #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/3WV1HqjELq— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 19, 2021
East Bengal have pride to play for
2021-02-19T13:21:53Z
The bragging rights are up for grabs and ATK Mohun Bagan had clinched the first phase of the Kolkata derby back in November. So East Bengal will look forward to getting their revenge over their rivals.
Can ATK Mohun Bagan extend their lead at the top?
2021-02-19T13:21:01Z
The Mariners will extend their lead to five points over Mumbai City at the top of the league table if clinch tonight's Kolkata derby.
Team news!
2021-02-19T13:08:13Z
Unchanged starting lineups
ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal field unchanged starting XIs.— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 19, 2021
Who will win? 🤔#ISL #ATKMBSCEB #KolkataDerby pic.twitter.com/1bV7MuSNs9
ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal
2021-02-19T12:46:50Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.