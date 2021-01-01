Live Blog

Al Wahda vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow the AFC Champions League action as it happens

FC Goa are set to take on Al Wahda in their second group game in the ACL 2021 campaign...

Updated
FC Goa 2021 ACL mix
Ortiz still struggling in attack

2021-04-17T15:37:12Z

A nice lob by Bedia for Ortiz. The flag stayed down but the latter wasn't able to get past his marker in Pimenta despite two or three attempt to turn him

Second half resumes

2021-04-17T15:34:18Z

No changes at the change of ends

Can FC Goa create better opportunities in attack in this half or will Al Wahda break through the Goans' resolute defense?

HALF-TIME: Al Wahda 0, FC Goa 0

2021-04-17T15:20:20Z

FC Goa's James Donachie and Al Wahda's Lee Myung-joo have been on top of their games in their respective backlines

Four minutes added on

2021-04-17T15:15:59Z

FC Goa have managed to keep the game nil-nil against Al Wahda

Dheeraj in control

2021-04-17T15:14:26Z

The FC Goa custodian has made a couple of vital saves the last coming against a shot by Tim Matavz as Dheeraj manages to effect the block

Goa doing well defensively

2021-04-17T14:59:08Z

It may be recalled that Al Wahda coach Henk ten Cate had mentioned the names of Ivan, Donachie, Bedia and Glan ahead of the tie and the quad have so far lived up to their expectations, defensively, in this match-up

Al Wahda attack

2021-04-17T14:53:56Z

Dheeraj saves

Al Wahda earn a corner after a flurry of chances in the Goa box, eventually blocked out by Ivan for a corner. Fares Jumaa gets a free header from the flag-kick but it's straight at Dheeraj

Overpowered

2021-04-17T14:50:02Z

But Goa have a corner

A long ball by Bedia for Ortiz on the left. Outpowered by Lucas Pimenta but also has the last touch

Matar has his eyes on Ivan

2021-04-17T14:47:54Z

Ivan Gonzalez cleverly letting the ball roll out for a goalkick as Matar was vying closely for the second ball. The Al Wahda star was a while ago noticed looking at the back of Ivan's shirt

Al Wahda substitute

2021-04-17T14:43:04Z

That calls for a forced subsitution

Mansoor Al Harbi is set to come on in place of his injured team-mate who goes off with a bandaged head

Abdullah to be stretchered off

2021-04-17T14:40:19Z

Hurt his head

A momentary pause in play after a clash of heads between Glan Martins and Abdullah Salmeen

Goa on the money

2021-04-17T14:37:02Z

Ortiz has earned a free-kick moments after Donachie made a crucial interception in Goa's box and Ivan now earning the Gaurs a corner

First scare

2021-04-17T14:35:27Z

A sloppy clearance by Dheeraj and there were calls for penalty by Al Wahda as Matar went down to a challenge of Donachie at the edge of the box. Play on says the referee

First intent by FC Goa

2021-04-17T14:32:31Z

A cross in by Ortiz and Ishan under pressure but yet makes a good attempt to connect to it, goes wide

Kick-off

2021-04-17T14:30:51Z

It's FC Goa's second round clash against Al Wahda in Group E of the AFC Champions League 2021

FC Goa in Asia!

2021-04-17T11:50:52Z

The third match of the 2021 AFC Champions League Group E sees Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa take on UAE-based club Al Wahda at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda