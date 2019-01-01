Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: South Africa knockout Egypt and Nigeria oust Cameroon in five-goal thriller

Bafana Bafana and Nigeria are through to the quarter-finals of Afcon 2019 after beating Egypt and Cameroon respectively

Updated
Comments()
Backpagepix

Khune reacts to Bafana's win

2019-07-06T21:15:25Z

More reaction

2019-07-06T21:12:06Z

FULL-TIME

2019-07-06T20:54:09Z

AND IT'S ALL OVER!!! Bafana Bafana are into the quarter-finals of Afcon 2019. What a performance by Stuart Baxter's side. 

WATCH: Lorch's goal against Egypt courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-06T20:53:15Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-06T20:43:20Z

THEMBINKOSI LORCH SCORES FOR SOUTH AFRICA!!! A counter-attack from South Africa as Lebo Mothiba releases Lorch and the SA No.23 slots the ball past El-Shenawy to give Bafana the lead.

10 minutes to go...

2019-07-06T20:38:29Z

It remains goalless between Egypt and South Africa with 10 minutes to go... 

LORCH SHOOTS STRAIGHT AT EL-SHENAWY

2019-07-06T20:30:27Z

Former Fifa referee Jerome Damon

2019-07-06T20:19:58Z

HLANTI WITH A POOR ATTEMPT

2019-07-06T20:18:00Z

Bafana wins a free-kick outside the box, but the Hlanti's effort goes way off target. A disappointing one for the Bafana left-back. 

TREZEGUET SQUANDERS A GOOD CHANCE!!!

2019-07-06T20:15:45Z

Mo Salah combines with Trezeguet inside the Bafana box, and the latter shoots from close range. However, he shoots straight at Williams who makes a comfortable save. That was Egypt's best chance so far. 

Bafana doing all they could to win this match

2019-07-06T20:13:36Z

It's a foul

2019-07-06T20:08:43Z

ELNENY SHOOTS!!!

2019-07-06T20:05:04Z

Egypt launches an attack, and it's Elneny who fires toward goal. However, his attempt goes over the top. A decent attempt that is!  

The second-half is underway

2019-07-06T20:02:42Z

We are back underway at the Cairo International Stadium... 

MO SALAH WITH A SHOT!!

2019-07-06T19:44:42Z

The Egyptian star gets to take free-kick from outside the box, but his effort goes wide and high of target. 

BAFANA THREATEN!!!

2019-07-06T19:38:51Z

An attempted shot by Bafana Bafana is blocked and the clearance falls for Tau, who fires toward goal. However, the Bafana star still can't find the target as his effort is deflected for a corner. 

CLOSE!!!

2019-07-06T19:35:44Z

Kamohelo Mokotjo's attempt goes narrowly wide. The midfielder receives the ball from Mothiba outside the box, and he fires toward goal, but his effort inches wide. That was close. 

Looks like everyone is behind Bafana...

2019-07-06T19:34:08Z

WILLIAMS DENIES TREZEGUET!!

2019-07-06T19:24:26Z

Egypt launches a counter-attack and it's Salah who leads the attack, and after entering the Bafana box, the Liverpool man finds Trezeguet, who shoots straight at Williams. A comfortable save to say the least. 

WHAT A SAVE!!

2019-07-06T19:22:06Z

El-Shenawy stretches to his right to finger-tip Tau's free-kick over the top. That was goal-bound but the Egyptian goalkeeper does well to make a great save! 

Bafana win a free-kick

2019-07-06T19:20:39Z

Bafana presented with a great opportunity to break the deadlock. They win a free-kick in a promising area. 

TAU SHOOTS!!!

2019-07-06T19:14:22Z

Percy Tau finds his way past the Egyptian defence and shoots from outside the box, but El-Shenawy makes a fine block to deny the Bafana Bafana international. That was a great effort. 

Bafana must absorb the pressure for now, says one fan...

2019-07-06T19:05:34Z

Kick-off

2019-07-06T19:00:31Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium... 

Now for the singing of the National Anthems

2019-07-06T18:55:25Z

Now for the singing of the National Anthems... 

Egypt v South Africa: The Numbers

2019-07-06T18:46:08Z

Bafana substitute bench

2019-07-06T18:31:26Z

Stuart Baxter has named his starting XI

2019-07-06T18:30:00Z

Egypt v South Africa

2019-07-06T17:54:05Z

Our second match of the day is at the Cairo International Stadium!

Egypt and South Africa battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. Follow the match LIVE! 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-06T17:39:42Z

Ighalo comes close to making it three goals in this match, but his attempt hits the woodwork before Onana clears off the goal line. That was very close. 

WATCH: Iwobi's goal for Nigeria

2019-07-06T17:29:47Z

GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-07-06T17:22:05Z

Nigeria are in front. Alex Iwobi fires past Onana from an Ighalo pass. Cameroon are now under pressure. What a comeback from Nigeria.  

IGHALO COMPLETES HIS BRACE!!

2019-07-06T17:19:43Z

The Super Eagles fight back as Ighalo scores from close range. There are appeals for offside, but the match officials don't think so. A great chest-assist by Ahmed Musa. Nigeria 2-2 Cameroon. It's game on!  

Side by side...

2019-07-06T17:14:09Z

Will Nigeria come back from this setback?

2019-07-06T17:12:35Z

AINA SHOOTS!!!

2019-07-06T17:10:58Z

The Nigerian man makes a silky run toward the Cameroon box, but he skies his effort way off target. He's very disappointed with his attempt. 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-06T17:07:45Z

Cameroon come close to scoring a third after a Njie cross deflected off a Nigerian defender but Akpeyi does well to stop the ball from going into his net, and the Super Eagles eventually clear their lines.  

WATCH: Njie's goal for Cameroon courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-06T16:57:10Z

ANALYSIS

2019-07-06T16:53:53Z

The Super Eagles lost this first 45 minutes after that defensive confusion in the 39th minute. Their back started playing with fear from there onwards. And that's when Cameroon used their pace to exploit this weakness. Hence they scored those two quick goals.  

HALF-TIME

2019-07-06T16:47:45Z

We've come to the end of the first-half. Cameroon go into dressing rooms leading Nigeria 2-1. What a half this was... 

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!

2019-07-06T16:43:58Z

The Indomitable Lions roar as Njie fires them into the lead with a sublime finish. Bahoken did well to flick the ball for Njie, but the attacker had to do some work to do before firing past Akpeyi. 2-1 to Cameroon. What a comeback! 

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!

2019-07-06T16:40:57Z

Cameroon level matters through Stephan Bahoken, who fires past Akpeyi from close range! It's all square now! Samuel Etoó up on his feet in celebration of the goal. 1-1. 

 

WATCH: Ighalo's opening goal for Nigeria courtesy of SuperSport

2019-07-06T16:28:05Z

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-07-06T16:19:37Z

IGHALO FIRES NIGERIA INTO THE LEAD!! After a scramble inside the Cameroon box, the ball falls on the path of Ighalo whose deflected shot trickles into the back of the net. 1-0 to Nigeria.  

Let's see how the referee is going to handle this game

2019-07-06T16:13:12Z

Kick-off

2019-07-06T16:00:05Z

We are underway at the Alexandria Stadium... 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-06T15:33:50Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of the first match of this evening. It's the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon who are battling for a spot in the quarter-finals. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host tonight.  