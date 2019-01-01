Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Nigeria host Burundi, Uganda top Group A after win over Congo DR

Uganda eased past Congo DR to go top of Group A standings earlier. Our focus is now on Nigeria against Burundi. Here is our Live Blog!

Updated
CHUKWUEZE FIRES WIDE!!

2019-06-22T17:28:22Z

Iwobi sets up Chukwueze inside the Burundi box, but the Nigeria No.13 fires wide of Nahimana's goal. 

Burundi still holding on!!

2019-06-22T17:26:00Z

Burundi have shown everyone so far that they are indeed no pushovers. It's going to take something very special from the Super Eagles to get past that solid defence. Nigeria should also be on the lookout for Burundi's counter-attacks. 

Group B Preview

2019-06-22T17:24:10Z

WHAT A SAVE!

2019-06-22T17:14:04Z

Daniel Akpeyi pulls off a stunning save to deny Burundi what would have been the opening goal! Cedric forced his way past the Nigeria defence before unleashing a stunning shot. It remains 0-0. 

Nigeria legend Kanu backs the Super Eagles

2019-06-22T17:10:56Z

Kick-off

2019-06-22T17:02:15Z

We are underway... 

Nigeria v Burundi

2019-06-22T16:41:32Z

Who will win between Nigeria and Burundi?

This is our second live coverage of the day. The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Burundi in a Group B match. Stay with Goal! 

Final whistle

2019-06-22T16:22:28Z

It's all over at the Cairo International Stadium. Uganda record an easy win over Congo DR to go top of Group A standings. 

MULEME WITH A CHANCE!!

2019-06-22T16:20:10Z

Another great chance for Uganda as Muleme strikes from inside the box, but his left-footed shot goes over the top. As things stand, Uganda will top the Group A standings. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-22T16:05:05Z

Okwi dances his way into the Congo DR box, and he fires from the edge of the penalty area with the opposition defence in sixes and sevens. However, his left-footed shot goes over the crossbar. 

15 minutes to go

2019-06-22T16:03:34Z

We're into the final 15 minutes of the encounter at the Cairo International Stadium, and Uganda are in full control of this match. Congo DRC hasn't really been at their best this afternoon. 

SUPERB SAVE BY MATAMPI

2019-06-22T15:45:19Z

Miya fires from distance as Uganda tries to extend their lead, but Matampi does well to tip the ball over the crossbar. What a save by the Congo DR goalkeeper!  

GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-06-22T15:36:45Z

Another set-piece, another goal for Uganda!! Okwi finds the back of the net with a powerful flick past Matampi. Uganda 2-0 Congo DR.  

HALF-TIME

2019-06-22T15:20:22Z

Uganda head into the dressing rooms leading by a single goal. Congo DR did their best to overcome this little setback, but the Ugandan defence stood tall and defended as a unit. 

ONYANGO MAKES A SAVE

2019-06-22T15:12:15Z

The Ugandan defence fails to press Bakambu, who turns and shoot, but Onyango dives to his left to parry the ball out for a corner. This is Congo DR's first real chance at goal.  

PENALTY???

2019-06-22T15:10:08Z

Miya goes down after a challenge from Matampi in the Congo DR box, but the referee tells him to stand up. No penalty for Uganda

What are the fans saying on social media?

2019-06-22T15:03:13Z

AUCHO WITH A SHOT!!

2019-06-22T15:00:10Z

Uganda continue to pile the pressure on Congo DR as Aucho attempts to beat Matampi from range, but the lanky goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a comfortable save. Matampi's counterpart, Onyango, hasn't really been tested so far. 

Uganda dominant over Congo DR

2019-06-22T14:50:24Z

The Cranes have dominated the early stages of this first half, and continue to do so. Congo DR still haven't found their mojo, especially in midfield. Congo DR's defence is at times shakey when it comes to cross.

CLOSE!!

2019-06-22T14:47:48Z

Another great opportunity for Uganda to extend their lead after a well-delivered cross into the box, but this one goes wide.  

GOOOOAAAALLL!!

2019-06-22T14:44:17Z

Uganda take the lead against the run of play after soaking up the pressure early on. It's Kaddu who flicks the ball into the back of the net from a corner kick. 1-0 to Uganda. 

BAKAMBU STRIKES!!

2019-06-22T14:41:36Z

Congo DR striker Bakambu creates some space for himself on the edge of the box, but his attempt shot goes straight at Denis Onyango, who collects with ease.  

Head-to-head

2019-06-22T14:35:17Z

Uganda and Congo DR have met seven times since the 24th of November 1966. The Cranes won three to Congo DR's four. Uganda's only loss against Congo DR since the year 2000 came in June 2005 when the two nations met in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers. 

Group A Table

2019-06-22T14:31:24Z

Kick-off!

2019-06-22T14:30:50Z

We are underway at the Cairo International Stadium... 

National Anthems!

2019-06-22T14:24:04Z

Now for the singing of National Anthems as both teams are already on the pitch and ready for the match at the Cairo International Stadium. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-22T14:15:06Z

Hello Africa! Welcome to the first match of Afcon 2019 MD2. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day. It's Congo DR against Uganda in the first match of Saturday. Both sides are in Group A. 