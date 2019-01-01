WATCH: Njie's goal for Cameroon courtesy of SuperSport
"It's Clinton Njiééééééééééééééééé"— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 6, 2019
What a five minutes for the #IndomitableLions who equalized through Stéphane Bahoken and then Clinton Njié's pace saw him get in behind to fire Cameroon into a 2-1 lead over Nigeria just before half-time!#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/BJ7Xc3kpMQ
ANALYSIS
Who had the better first-half?
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/xTT1fjM4YX— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
The scoreboard reads...
HALF-TIME | Nigeria - Cameroon 1-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/Q0QTmR8XbZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
HALF-TIME
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!
Cameroon level matters through Stephan Bahoken, who fires past Akpeyi from close range! It's all square now! Samuel Etoó up on his feet in celebration of the goal. 1-1.
GOOOOAAAL | S. BAHOKEN scores a goal for Cameroon. Nigeria - Cameroon 1-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/I0SjQOA5JM— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
WATCH: Ighalo's opening goal for Nigeria courtesy of SuperSport
"It's Odion Ighalooooooooooooo!"— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 6, 2019
The goal poacher finds the ball at his feet and fires home from close range, via deflection, to give the #SuperEagles the lead over Cameroon after 20 minutes.#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/sYpaNaQzCg
Two goals for Ighalo at Afcon 2019
GOAL! Odion Ighalo gives Nigeria the lead! 🇳🇬— Goal (@goal) July 6, 2019
The former Watford man has now scored two goals at #AFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/GKAKeknNYK
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!!!
Let's see how the referee is going to handle this game
Nigeria 🇳🇬 vs Cameroon 🇨🇲 the referee is already hyper active from the very 1st minute #Afcon2019— Jonah Uket (@uket88) July 6, 2019
Still no goals...
10 MINUTES | Alexandria Stadium, ALEXANDRIA#AFCON2019 Round of 16— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) July 6, 2019
Nigeria 🇳🇬 0-0 🇨🇲 Cameroon#TotalAFCON2019 #tv3Afcon #NGACMR
The end of the road for Nigeria?
I don't see Nigeria beating Cameroon. This might be the end of Nigeria's 2019 Nations Cup dreams #NGACAM #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/iE2S0PXn1A— Anything #PR (@thisissegun) July 6, 2019
Kick-off
Two matches to look forward to tonight...
We take a look at #AFCON2019 fixtures for the day!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
Which two teams will make the quarter-finals?
🇳🇬 Nigeria
🇨🇲 Cameroon
🇪🇬 Egypt
🇿🇦 South Africa pic.twitter.com/ItwtGlUQ6o
WATCH: Our exclusive interview with Super Eagles legend Kanu
In this interview with @sportingshina, football great @papilokanu feels @Arsenal must emulate @ChelseaFC on just one thing if they want to regain greatness 👇 pic.twitter.com/TSfhQw8Kfp— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
Nigeria v Cameroon have produced fireworks in previous
Nigeria🇳🇬 vs Cameroon🇨🇲 have never been short of classics!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
How would this end today? pic.twitter.com/l8riRQu95Q
In his own words: Nwankwo Kanu
2019 Afcon: Cameroon are scared of Nigeria - Kanu https://t.co/BK7pOZps37 pic.twitter.com/lc6Y3LjK4h— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
WATCH: Ndidi in his own words
'It's a game we really need to give 100%' - @NGSuperEagles' @Ndidi25 upbeat ahead of Cameroon showdown. [By @sportingshina] #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/aa4O7OEkNO— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
WATCH: Who is Alex Iwobi?
Profiling @NGSuperEagles dangerman @alexiwobi!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
How important can the 🇳🇬 forward be vs Cameroon 🇨🇲? 🤔#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WucazLEghJ
Here is how the Super Eagles are lining up...
The team is IN!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) July 6, 2019
Here's how Nigeria will line up vs Cameroon! Fair enough?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3IZUKbVGwG
The Indomitable Lions are here...
The #IndomitableLions made a grande entrance...as usual 🎶#TotalAFCON2019 #NGACMR pic.twitter.com/q8PEXOVQLf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
Starting XI: Nigeria v Cameroon
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGACMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/YWUL3azXHv— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
The dressing rooms
The dressing rooms are 😍#NGACMR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Kbnsrna5Fu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019
The Alexandria Stadium looks ready for the match
Alexandria Stadium looks ready for #NGACMR 🏟️#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Fr3Xm2qfhR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 6, 2019