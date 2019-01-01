WATCH: Morocco v Namibia stats
2019-06-23T14:44:25Z
With both sides still trying to settle down, watch our stats here:
WHAT A SAVE!!
2019-06-23T14:40:34Z
Morocco find some space to have a shot at goal. Dirar is given enough time to take an aim at Kazapua, but the Namibian goalkeeper is well-positioned to make a great finger-tip save.
Sunday's fixtures
2019-06-23T14:38:56Z
This is one of the three matches we will be covering for you today. Here's a list of today's fixtures:
Kick-off
2019-06-23T14:31:12Z
We are underway... Please share your final score predictions on social media, and we will try our best to publish them right here.
Atmosphere before the game
2019-06-23T14:29:59Z
The atmosphere before #MARNAM is building 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0whc699diu— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Starting XI: Morocco v Namibia
2019-06-23T14:29:36Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MARNAM #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/voK1A3sSAJ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 23, 2019
Head-to-head
2019-06-23T14:21:05Z
Morocco and Namibia have met six times before. Morocco won five of those matches while the other ended in a draw. This means Namibia hasn't beaten Morocco in any of their previous six match. A tough encounter ahead for the Southern African nation.
Hello Africa!
2019-06-23T14:16:35Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our coverage of Afcon 2019 match day three. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again today as we continue to bring you nothing but the best of the tournament on Goal.