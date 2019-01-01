Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Mauritania and Angola draw, Cameroon battle Ghana for three points

Mauritania and Angola share the spoils as Cameroon and Ghana battle for three points in Group F. Goal has it LIVE!

Kick-off

2019-06-29T17:00:28Z

We are under for the Cameroon v Ghana game... 

Angola doing the best they can but they still can't score

2019-06-29T16:01:23Z

OPPORTUNITY FOR MAURITANIA!!

2019-06-29T15:46:49Z

Mauritania striker Adama Ba comes close to breaking the deadlock as his attempted shot from inside the box is blocked. Angola needed to defend better there. 

HALF-TIME

2019-06-29T15:18:20Z

We've come to the end of the first-half. It's Mauritania 0-0 Angola. A dull game so far and fans at the venue would hope for a better second-half. 

Angola to score first? At least one fan thinks so...

2019-06-29T15:09:54Z

Angola the better of the two teams

2019-06-29T15:06:45Z

As things stand, Angola are certainly dominating this encounter although they have not been able to create clear-cut goalscoring chances. 

Djalma's effort cleared off the line

2019-06-29T14:54:50Z

The No.7 attacker dribbles past goalkeeper Souleiman inside the Mauritania box but his attempted shot is cleared off the line. It was heading for a goal, but it lacked the necessary power at the same time. 

Angola need to win here

2019-06-29T14:53:15Z

Angola need to win if they are to stand any chance of progressing past the group stages. They drew their first match and a win would see them move to four points in the group. 

CLOSE!!

2019-06-29T14:46:42Z

Djalma gets to connect with the ball inside the box, but his header goes inches wide from inside the Mauritania box. 

BLUNDER BY SOULEIMAN

2019-06-29T14:40:22Z

The Mauritania goalkeeper mistimes the flight of the ball, but fortunately, the pass is off target. It could have been one of the tournament's easiest goals for Angola.

 

An exchange of blows

2019-06-29T14:35:02Z

A very slow start to the game as both teams try to look for each other's weaknesses. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-29T14:03:51Z

Hi everyone, welcome to Saturday's live coverage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day. Our first match sees Mauritania face Angola. 