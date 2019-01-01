No goals
15' Mali 🇲🇱 0-0 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast#AFCON2019— Town Far Fredo. (@townfarfredo) July 8, 2019
BIG CHANCE!!
12' 🇨🇮🇲🇱| BIG CHANCE!!!— JoySports #JoyAFCON (@JoySportsGH) July 8, 2019
Mali orchestrated a beautiful attack but in the end Marega failed to take an initiative and shoot#JoyAFCON #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
It remains goalless
⏱ 10’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 8, 2019
Mali 🇲🇱 0-0 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast #FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
ANALYSING THE FORMATION
Mali defending in a 5-4-1 but also pushing up in a 4-2-3-1. The double-pivot of Samassekou and Haidara will be pivotal in the defensive shape and working the ball out. Haidara sometimes dropping into the deepest lying midfielder role when Samassekou moves up to press. #AFCON2019— Chaka Simbeye (@chaka_simbeye) July 8, 2019
Kick-off
The Mali legend has spoken
Afcon 2019: To become African champion, Mali have to beat the best teams – Kanoute https://t.co/iKXCfddMAZ pic.twitter.com/EWgVOXhINV— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
In his own words: Kamara
Afcon 2019: Kamara prepared for tussle against strong Mali https://t.co/59fVZFmo8S pic.twitter.com/4SslhVE2KU— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
WATCH: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire Preview
Video: Afcon 2019 Preview Mali v Ivory Coast https://t.co/WIEFWhi1Q2 pic.twitter.com/mqxzPzJAEy— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Teams arrival
Brace yourself for a battle at the Suez Stadium! 😍#LesÉléphants and #TheEagles are more than ready💪#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/DPGgI4JXGf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Who's your money on?
Starting XI: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MLICIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/R7dnP2lY57— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019