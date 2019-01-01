Thank You
Our match report
Egypt 2 DR Congo 0: AFCON hosts through as Salah gets off the mark https://t.co/yVfX8BjAw3 pic.twitter.com/cLGXGdU47z— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Are Egypt now strong favourites?
FT: Egypt 🇪🇬 2-0 🇨🇩 DR Congo— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Egypt are through to the knockout stages of #AFCON2019
Congratulations 💪🎉 pic.twitter.com/8QmlIlPvBY
Man of the match: Trezeguet
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
After his stellar performance, @Trezeguet has been selected as the Total Man of the Match. Congrats!#EGYCOD #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/R7WPdoXxk1
Congratulations to Egypt
🎶Walk like an Egyptian🎶— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
The @Pharaohs are through to the next round of #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/G3opSLLKCc
Full-time stats: Egypt v DRC
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYCOD pic.twitter.com/GtXOom1crG— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
FULL-TIME: Egypt 2-0 Congo DR
FULL TIME | Egypt - Congo DR 2-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYCOD pic.twitter.com/vJkmaU5B0U— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
BAKAMBU MISSES!
Four minutes of stoppage time
Mo Salah stopped!
TOO CLOSE!!
FREE-KICK TO DRC
CLOSE!!
The Pharaohs have 10 men behind the ball
BOLINGI SHOOTS WIDE
What do fans think of Congo DR?
DRC kaaps yoh #EGYDRC— Tsitsi Chiumya (@TsitsiChiumya) June 26, 2019
Got to feel sorry for DRC seem to play some nice football #EGYCOD #AFCON2019— VRYHEID (@thandekan_10) June 26, 2019
DRC failing to convert their sauce into goals. #EGYDRC— Sipho (@Sipho_Mudau) June 26, 2019
Congo DR not giving up yet
Meshack in, Mputu out
SUBSTITUTION | Congo DR: E. MESCHAK comes in for M. MPUTU #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYCOD pic.twitter.com/obtpktJmcK— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Second-half kicks off
SECOND HALF | The second half of Egypt - Congo DR is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYCOD pic.twitter.com/hVMBC35B7f— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
This is how the first-half ended...
ANALYSIS
I've watched DR Congo for two hours at #Afcon2019— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 26, 2019
I have yet to find one identifiable automatism, or any kind of cohesive ideal for which they are striving. There is almost no suggestion that this is a team that trains to play together.
Remarkable.
The more you see Egypt, the less fear they hold. And yet, with Mohamed Salah and that home crowd support...#EGYCOD #Afcon2019— Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) June 26, 2019
WATCH: The goals courtesy of SuperSport
#ThePharaohs take the lead through their captain!— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 26, 2019
Mo Salah whips the ball in and it bobbles around to captain Ahmed Elmohamady who does brilliantly to control the ball turn it in on the half volley. Egypt lead 1-0 after 25 minutes#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/L9Tw9G6hKo
"Mo Salah, Mo Salah, Mo Salah, Mo Salah, it's in the back of the net. That's the goal everyone has been waiting for!"— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 26, 2019
It's halftime between Egypt and the DRC and Salah has given #ThePharaohs a 2-0 lead with an exquisite finish 🎯
Can the DRC come back?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VFSfiimuvU
First-half stats
HALF-TIME | Egypt - Congo DR 2-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYCOD pic.twitter.com/IoLW5SGieu— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
HALF-TIME
GOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!
Mo Salah finally gets his first Afcon 2019 goal! Trezeguet slips the ball between three DRC defenders to pick up Salah, who turns his marker inside out before curling the ball past Matampi. 2-0 to Egypt.
GOOOOAAAL | M. SALAH scores a goal for Egypt. Egypt - Congo DR 2-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYCOD pic.twitter.com/KAyNrTNzQs— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
DRC HIT THE WOODWORK
MATAMPI DENIES SALAH!!!
GOOOOOOOOAAAALLL!!!
GOOOOAAAL | A. ELMOHAMADY scores a goal for Egypt. Egypt - Congo DR 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #EGYCOD pic.twitter.com/aZCK963gXW— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
SALAH GOES DOWN INSIDE THE BOX
Congo DR taking the game to Egypt
A familiar face from South Africa
All the best Victor Gomes hope you will have a great game #AFCON2019— Ayakhanya Khoselihle (@Tobisani1) June 26, 2019
Victor Gomes flying South African flag🇿🇦🇿🇦 #AFCON2019 #EGYDRC pic.twitter.com/H8lhblYyN2— Bongani Chuma (@3DCommentator) June 26, 2019
Victor Gomes in charge.— Ernestein (@mazz706) June 26, 2019
The Pharaohs are also keeping their fans updated
بداية المباراة ⏱#مصر 🆚 #الكونغو_الديمقراطية #مصر_٢٠١٩🏆🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/LXUj0fpLNl— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 26, 2019
Kick-off
In his own words: Ibenge
Afcon 2019: DR Congo will play to avoid defeat against Egypt – Ibenge https://t.co/wNkhlY8Oib pic.twitter.com/Nh10RufQiS— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 25, 2019
In his own words: Ramzy
Afcon 2019: Egypt will be better against DR Congo – Ramzy https://t.co/K3kdIPXtIv pic.twitter.com/EoRNaSfKSL— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2019
Egypt v Congo DR: The numbers
Big Match Preview: Egypt🇪🇬 vs DR Congo🇨🇩— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Can the @Pharaohs register their second win of the tournament? #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/CQr7tz6Pta
Our Preview: Egypt v Congo DR
Egypt vs DR Congo: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview https://t.co/U3YaabMJb3 pic.twitter.com/VEcH2KArhW— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Read all about Warda's story on Goal
Afcon 2019: Amr Warda axed from Egypt squad for disciplinary reasons https://t.co/Rab0aUc93u pic.twitter.com/Ns2pNmVeEr— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
TEAM NEWS: Amr Warda kicked out of Egypt's Afcon squad
Egypt will continue the tournament with 22 players after eliminating Amr Warda for unsporting behavior. https://t.co/ZVpNT0sKnt— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Caf pays tribute to South Africa's fan Both Msila
Imagine making a journey from South Africa to Egypt...🏃♂️— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Botha did that, and it's safe to say he's passionate (and not the slightest bit tired 🤣)#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/LFmM7CARNf
The dressing rooms
Dressing rooms ready ✅#EGYCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/h5fAwmAZhA— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Starting XI: Egypt v Congo DR
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #EGYCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/KVhei1zeYr— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Egypt v Congo DR
Man of the match: Khama Billiat
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
The jury has given his verdict! @khama_Billiat11 is the Total Man of the Match !#UGAZIM #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/cqE0fr12cS
Full-time stats: Uganda v Zimbabwe
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/PDdgWZOBDR— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
FULL-TIME
It's all over at the Cairo International Stadium. Uganda and Zimbabwe settle for a share of the spoils. It's Uganda 1-1 Zimbabwe.
MUSONA SHOOTS WIDE
Can anyone score?
#TotalAFCON2019 88'— Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) (@online_zifa) June 26, 2019
Uganda 1 Zimbabwe 1
#TotalAFCON2019#UGAZIM #Go Warriors Go
CHANCE FOR LUWANGA
UGANDA MISS A SITTER!!
Will Zimbabwe rue the missed chances?
HOW DID ONYANGO KEEP IT OUT?
Head-to-head: Uganda v Zimbabwe
Fans are not happy with that Musona miss
Haa but Musona though... doing a Morata like that— je ne sais quoi (@MattMatura) June 26, 2019
Knowledge Musona needs to consult pic.twitter.com/C37A8bvIcB— Khulubuse👑 (@ShongweMthulisi) June 26, 2019
Nhai that Musona miss 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CUHKQ5COh6— Pudro (@kuda23) June 26, 2019
HOW DO YOU MISS THAT?
Second-half kicks off
First-half stats: Uganda v Zimbabwe
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/fPWDE4kmKD— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Uganda - Zimbabwe 1-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/GlAPyB99IC— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!
Twitter reaction so far
Zim has been far too conservative from the start-Uganda on the other hand have been running purely on confidence juice & were justly rewarded. Billiat far too selfless he needs to shoot on sight, Musona missed a sitter. We have to do better! Come on Warriors!!! #UGAZIM #AFCON2019— 🔻🔺ᶠᴬᴿᴬᴵ ᴶᵁᴸᴵᴬᴺ 🔺🔻 (@FaraiJulian) June 26, 2019
Musona really doesn’t want us to win #UGAZIM— ThatguywiththeKing (@engmqolo) June 26, 2019
#UGAZIM But Musona banna! But we are going to bounce back pic.twitter.com/WELpyHMTL2— Tšabana David Senoko (@SenokoDavid) June 26, 2019
WATCH: Musona's miss courtesy of SuperSport
Knowlegde Musona with arguably the miss of the #AFCON2019 tournament so far as he fails to draw Zimbabwe level against Uganda 😐❌ pic.twitter.com/lqulDWi3Yb— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 26, 2019
MUSONA WITH GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!
UNSELFISH BILLIAT WASTES ANOTHER CHANCE
OPPORTUNITY ZIMBABWE
Uganda show defensive discipline
GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!
GOOOOAAAL | E. OKWI scores a goal for Uganda. Uganda - Zimbabwe 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/eQYKjLmtA9— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Afcon Group A standings
Uganda stay top of Group B after seeing off DR Congo. Here's how the table stands!— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 22, 2019
Egypt 🇪🇬1-0🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
DR Congo 🇨🇩0-2🇺🇬 Uganda #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/epkp0OdFic
Our Afcon content: Zimbabwean camp
Afcon 2019: Divisive Billiat must remember he’s with Zimbabwe not Kaizer Chiefs https://t.co/Ic4Y89F8uw pic.twitter.com/OUlEjotq12— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 23, 2019
Afcon 2019: Zimbabwe must stay focused against Uganda - Knowledge Musona https://t.co/VFX7sXPW1t pic.twitter.com/xVzqIkb5l4— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Uganda - Zimbabwe has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #UGAZIM pic.twitter.com/PhZrJpyVNP— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Uganda v Zimbabwe
Starting XI: Uganda v Zimbabwe
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #UGAZIM #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UHiV2rz3W7— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Congratulations to the Super Eagles
FT: Nigeria 🇳🇬 1-0 🇬🇳 Guinea— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
Kenneth Omeruo heads Nigeria to knockout stages of #AFCON2019 Who is your Man of the Match?
Congratulations @NGSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/67EB6TWvYy
Full-time stats: Nigeria v Guinea
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/qXpYY75EIv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Nigeria are through to the knockout stages
FULL TIME | Nigeria - Guinea 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/mVyHRRgotv— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
FULL-TIME
Onuachu in, Ighalo out!
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: E. ONUACHU comes in for O. IGHALO #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/xTs7aVrdBM— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Man of the match: Omerou
Five minutes to go...
Guinea make final change, Iwobi goes off for Nigeria
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea: F. KOITA comes in for F. KAMANO #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/9xMzZyqozN— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
SUBSTITUTION | Nigeria: S. CHUKWUEZE comes in for A. IWOBI #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/SvEfn3NsOQ— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Nigeria on the brink of Afcon knockout stages
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL!!!
The Super Eagles finally break the deadlock! A powerful header by Omeruo after a great cross was played into the box. 1-0 to Nigeria.
GOOOOAAAL | K. OMERUO scores a goal for Nigeria. Nigeria - Guinea 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/4RRrp3E8SA— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Naby Keita makes way for Bangoura
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea: A. BANGOURA comes in for N. KEITA #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/LO5x8r8Gps— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
ETEBO WITH A FREE-KICK
AHMED MUSA ATTACKS!!!
It is still goalless in Alexandria
51' Nigeria 0-0 Guinea #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGA #NGAGUI— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 26, 2019
Head-to-head: Nigeria v Guinea
Second-half kicks off
SECOND HALF | The second half of Nigeria - Guinea is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/xtWlsJ59N1— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/UtXyJzwAL4— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
HALF-TIME
HT: Nigeria 🇳🇬 0-0 🇬🇳 Guinea— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 26, 2019
Nothing to separate these two sides in the first half of the game. Who will win in the next 45 minutes of the game?#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/zFHrhJszI6
Fans react to Ighalo's chance
That's extra ordinary selfish play by Ighalo. How on earth did he not pass that to Musa? #SuperEagles should have been 1 nil up.#NGAGUI #TotalAFCON2019— Dennis O. Adesanoye (@stdennis02) June 26, 2019
Nigeria will regret these chances #SuperEagles— I am Psycho. (@cli4ever) June 26, 2019
The 2 thing! that distinguish African player with the rest in the world is "selfishness & decision making" #AFCON2019 #SuperEagles— Christophe Bongo #BeAfrika (@Christophbongo) June 26, 2019
SELFISH IGHALO WASTES A GLORIOUS CHANCE
AINA SHOOTS
23' Aina shoots from a distance. His effort was saved by GK. Nigeria 0-0 Guinea #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #NGAGUI— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 26, 2019
CLOSE!!
WATCH: Nwankwo Kanu's message of support for Nigeria
Up super eagles Nigeria 🇳🇬 🦅 Let’s get the 3 points again today against Guinea 🇬🇳 🙏🙏🙏— Kanu Nwankwo (@papilokanu) June 26, 2019
.#football #afcon2019 #egypt pic.twitter.com/2PXcCklDs7
IWOBI TAKES TOO LONG!!
CHANCE FOR GUINEA!!
What a win would mean for Nigeria
Kick-off
We are underway at the Alexandria Stadium...
KICK OFF | The match Nigeria - Guinea has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #NGAGUI pic.twitter.com/DwVslmvnKu— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
Except Naby Keita, which Guinea players will be key here?
Afcon 2019: Naby Keita and key Guinea players to watch out for https://t.co/b67mVKn2gA pic.twitter.com/Pq2zgQFBvH— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
Guinea FA president: In his own words
President of the Guinean Football Federation (FGF), Antonio Souare, has charged the national team to go for victory against Nigeria!😍— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 25, 2019
Over to you, the @NGSuperEagles Eagles! 🔥https://t.co/wNcV3keMY4 pic.twitter.com/S3rjgmJtqG
Our preview
Nigeria have not lost a competitive game since against Argentina a year ago - back any team to win and U3.5 at [1.46] odds with @OfficialBet9ja #Bet9jahttps://t.co/zPnPURwS5w— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
Nigeria v Guinea: The numbers
The @NGSuperEagles are back in #AFCON2019 action against Guinea🇬🇳. Can they affirm their favorites tag with a clinical performance? #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/S1WcnovPrM— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
WATCH: PREDICTIONS
Up next!— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
@NGSuperEagles take on Guinea 🇬🇳 and fans have predicted what to expect in the game. Should #NGA be wary of Naby Keita? #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Swr39qNmQG
TEAM NEWS
And Naby Keita starts
ALERT// Naby Keita could start against Nigeria, according to Guinea coach Paul Put!https://t.co/n1wzaYvnGX pic.twitter.com/iGEA2pqxNB— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
TEAM NEWS
✅. @Ahmedmusa718 and @ighalojude start😍— Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) June 26, 2019
✅ @mikel_john_obi starts from the bench 🤔
Here's how @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬 will line up against Guinea🇬🇳! #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/bLrJqFdKrk
Starting XI: Nigeria v Guinea
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NGAGUI #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/7VFMR4YRva— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019
The Super Eagles are ready to fly...
The #SuperEagles are ready! #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/G8KlAPhZmL— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 26, 2019