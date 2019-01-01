Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Cote d'Ivoire face Algeria in Afcon quarter-final clash

Two semi-finals spots are still up for grabs, but which third team will make it past the quarter-final stages? Follow Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria LIVE!

Less than five minutes to go...

2019-07-11T16:41:33Z

Gradel with a heavy touch

2019-07-11T16:38:15Z

Gradel makes a telling run inside the Algerian box as Cote d'Ivoire looks to draw level before the interval, but his first touch is too heavy, and it allows the opposition defence to recover and clear the ball away from danger. 

How many goals has Algeria scored now?

2019-07-11T16:31:20Z

Feghouli's earlier strike was Algeria's 10th of this year's tournament, but will Cote d'Ivoire become the first team to find the back of the net against them? 

PENALTY APPEAL?!!

2019-07-11T16:26:56Z

Feghouli releases Attal, but the full-back is bullied off the ball by Kanon. Algerian players appeal for a penalty, but the referee isn't interested. He awards a corner to Algeria

GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLL!!!!

2019-07-11T16:22:23Z

And then Algeria takes the lead. Feghouli curls his left-footed attempt past Cote d'Ivoire goalkeeper Gbouhouo to make it 1-0. 

ANOTHER CHANCE WASTED!!

2019-07-11T16:19:08Z

A great team move by the Ivorians sees them breach the Algerian defence but a Kanon can't find the back of the net from inside the six-yard box as he fires his attempt wide. 

MAHREZ ALMOST SCORES!!

2019-07-11T16:16:07Z

The Algerian captain storms into the Cote d'Ivoire box after eliminating his marker, but his left-footed effort goes inches wide of goal. That was very close. 

Will Algeria make the Ivorians rue the missed chances?

2019-07-11T16:13:23Z

CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!

2019-07-11T16:09:15Z

Wilfred Zaha makes lightweight of his marker on the right-hand side of Algerian box before crossing the ball to Kodjia, but the lanky striker fails to connect with only the goalkeeper in front of him. What a chance! 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-11T16:07:16Z

Gradel is denied his second goal of the tournament as the woodwork comes to Algeria's rescue after a finger-tip save by Mboulhi. 

Algeria holds the best record at this year's finals

2019-07-11T16:05:57Z

Algeria has the best record in this year's Afcon finals. They have scored nine goals and conceded none in all their matches thus far. 

Kick-off

2019-07-11T16:01:14Z

We are underway at Suez Stadium...

Hello Africa!

2019-07-11T15:34:29Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of the two quarter-final matches tonight. The first match is between Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. 