The first 45 minutes ends in a goalless draw. A very compact game so far with both sides giving nothing away. Cote d'Ivoire had to great chances to score, but they couldn't take their chances.
Bafana, on the other hand, haven't really threatened the Ivorians. Lebo Mothiba looked flat while Percy Tau hasn't been able to perform to the best of his ability.
WILLIAMS MAKES A GREAT SAVE!!
PEPE HITS THE WOODWORK
Lebo Mothiba is Bafana's first player to be booked this afternoon. He has looked out of depth so far.
CLOSE!!
Hlompho Kekana: My first Afcon
Ibrahim Kamara: In his own words
Cote d'Ivoire head coach Ibrahim Kamara admitted in his pre-match conference that the Elephants need to solve their defensive problems ahead of the Bafana Bafana match. Have they done? Only time will tell.
Serey Die tries his luck
Starting XI: Cote d'Ivoire v South Africa
Goal Interview: Willem Jackson
Former @BafanaBafana defender Willem Jackson believes coach Stuart Baxter's team has the capacity to get a positive result against Cote d’Ivoire, in an Exclusive with Goal!— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 23, 2019
Percy Tau's profile: Who is Bafana's star player?
Goal picked five Bafana Bafana players we believe would be key for this encounter.
As expected, Percy Tau is in that list...
TEAM NEWS
Stuart Baxter announced his starting line-up for this encounter earlier today. Let's take a look at who's in and who's out...