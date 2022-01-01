Mumbai City vs Al-Jazira: Follow the AFC Champions League action LIVE!

ℹ️ Phurba, Mehtab, Mandar and Vinit return to the side in place of Nawaz, Amey, Vignesh and Brad.



ℹ️ Igor Angulo is inching closer to a return but misses out today due to a calf injury.



ℹ️ Amey Ranawade is unavailable after suffering an ankle sprain in the previous game. https://t.co/BVkhAkczGT