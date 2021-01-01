Live Blog

ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

The Mariners are currently in pole position in Group D to make it to the knockouts of the 2021 AFC Cup...

Updated
Comments (0)
Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC 2021 AFC Cup
the-afc.com

Winner takes it all

2021-08-24T10:33:12Z

Bruzon needs that win

Only one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final and while a draw may be enough for the Indian side, nothing less than a win will do for the Oscar Bruzon-coached Bashundhara Kings as they trail Bagan (6) by two points.

Just don't lose!

2021-08-24T10:29:52Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have their target set on making it to the next round of the 2021 AFC Cup and they all but have to avoid defeat to do so. If Bagan lose against the Kings, then the Bangladeshi club will go through.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-24T10:16:25Z

Hello and welcome to the final matchday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
 