ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bashundhara Kings: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

Bruzon needs that winOnly one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final and while a draw may be enough for the Indian side, nothing less than a win will do for the Oscar Bruzon-coached Bashundhara Kings as they trail Bagan (6) by two points.
📋 LINE-UPS | 🇮🇳 @atkmohunbaganfc 🆚 @bkings_official 🇧🇩
The Starting XIs to determine the South Zonal champion!
One change for the Mariners as Ashutosh starts in place of Rathi
TEAM NEWS!
Roy Krishna wears the Captain’s armband & Ashutosh Mehta comes into the Starting XI for our huge encounter vs Bashundhara Kings! 💯⚽️
Roy Krishna wears the Captain's armband & Ashutosh Mehta comes into the Starting XI for our huge encounter vs Bashundhara Kings!
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings
Hello and welcome to the final matchday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
It's winner take all when ATK Mohun Bagan and Bashundhara Kings square off tonight!
We saw a similar scenario in 2019 when Minerva Punjab faced Abahani Limited Dhaka with top spot on the line!
Here's how it played out