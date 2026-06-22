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team-logoAustria
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Argentina vs Austria: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Argentina vs Austria
Argentina
Austria
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Albania

TV Klan

tvklan.al

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

American Samoa

FBC Sports

fbcnews.com.fj

Andorra

TVE La 1

rtve.es/play

Angola

ZAP TV

zap.co.ao

Anguilla

Bluu

discoverbluu.com

Antigua and Barbuda

Rush Sports

sportsmax.tv

Argentina

Televisión Pública

tvpublica.com.ar

Armenia

Fast Sports

fasttv.am

Aruba

Telearuba

telearuba.com

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

Austria

Servus TV

servustv.com

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

itv.az

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Bangladesh

T Sports

tsports.com

Barbados

CBC TV 8

cbc.bb

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

vsetv.com

Belgium

VRT Canvas

vrt.be/vrtmax

Belize

Nexgen

nexgen.tv

Benin

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Bermuda

Bluu

discoverbluu.com

Bolivia

Red Uno

reduno.com.bo

Bonaire

NPO Start

npostart.nl

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.hr

Botswana

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Brazil

Globo

g1.globo.com

British Virgin Islands

Rush Sports

sportsmax.tv

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

rtbgo.bn

Bulgaria

BNT 1

bnt.bg

Burkina Faso

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Burundi

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

hangmeas.com.kh

Cameroon

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

Cape Verde Islands

ZAP TV

zap.co.ao

Cayman Islands

Bluu

discoverbluu.com

Central African Republic

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Chad

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Chile

Chilevision

chilevision.cl

China

CCTV-5 Sports

sports.cctv.com

Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)

ELTA Sports

eltaott.tv

Colombia

Caracol TV

caracoltv.com

Comoros

SuperSport

supersport.com

Congo DR

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7

teletica.com

Croatia

HRT 2

hrt.hr

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

nospais.com

Cyprus

Sigma TV

sigmatv.com

Czech Republic

Nova Action

tv.nova.cz

Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Denmark

TV2 Denmark

tv2.dk

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Dominica

Rush Sports

sportsmax.tv

Dominican Republic

CDN Deportes

cdn.com.do

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

directvgo.com

Egypt

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

El Salvador

Canal 4

tcsgo.com

Estonia

ETV 2

err.ee

Ethiopia

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Faroe Islands

TV2 Play

play.tv2.dk

Fiji

FBC Sports

fbcnews.com.fj

Finland

YLE TV2

yle.fi

France

M6

6play.fr

Gabon

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Gambia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Georgia

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Germany

Das Erste

daserste.de

Ghana

Sporty TV

sporty.com

Great Britain

BBC One

bbc.co.uk/iplayer

Greece

ERT 2

ertflix.gr

Greenland

TV2 Denmark

tv2.dk

Grenada

Bluu

discoverbluu.com

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

tigosports.com.gt

Guinea

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP TV

zap.co.ao

Guyana

ENet TV

enet.gy

Honduras

Telecadena 7 y 4

televicentro.com

Hong Kong

Now Sports

now.com

Hungary

M4 Sports

m4sport.hu

Iceland

RUV 2

ruv.is

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

Iran

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Ireland

RTE 2

rte.ie/player

Israel

KAN 11

kan.org.il

Italy

RAI 1

raiplay.it

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

televisionjamaica.com

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Jordan

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Kenya

Azam Sports

azamcom.co.tz

Kosovo

TV Vala

kosovotelecom.com

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Kyrgyzstan

KTRK Sport

ktrk.kg

Laos

MONOMAX

monomax.me

Latvia

TV6 Latvia

tv3.lv

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Lesotho

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Liberia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Libya

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Liechtenstein

RTS 2

srf.ch

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Luxembourg

Tipik

rtbf.be

Macau

TDM Desporto

tdm.com.mo

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

arenacloudtv.com

Madagascar

StarTimes App

startimestv.com

Malawi

Azam Sports

azamcom.co.tz

Malaysia

Unifi TV

unifi.com.my

Maldives

MediaNet

medianet.mv

Mali

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

Mauritania

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Mauritius

DStv Now

dstv.stream

Mayotte

SuperSport

supersport.com

Mexico

ViX

vix.com

Monaco

M6

6play.fr

Montenegro

TVCG 2

rtcg.me

Montserrat

Bluu

discoverbluu.com

Morocco

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Mozambique

ZAP TV

zap.co.ao

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

mytel.com.mm

Namibia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Nepal

Himalaya Sports TV

himalayatv.com

Netherlands

NPO 1

npostart.nl

New Zealand

TVNZ+

tvnz.co.nz

Nicaragua

Canal 10 Nicaragua

canal10.com.ni

Niger

New World Sport

newworldtv.com

South Korea

KBS2

kbs.co.kr

Jordan vs. Algeria Match Preview

Both nations enter this Matchday 2 fixture in Group J looking for their first points of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after disappointing opening defeats. Jordan fell 3-1 to Austria despite a resilient performance, while Algeria suffered a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Argentina.

Kick-off Times

The game takes place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California.

North American Kick-Off Times

Based on your local timezone in Dubai (GST), the game kicks off on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:00 AM GST. For North American time zones, here is the breakdown:

Time Zone

Kick-off Time (Monday, June 22)

Pacific Time (PT)

8:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT)

9:00 PM

Central Time (CT)

10:00 PM

Eastern Time (ET)

11:00 PM

How to watch Argentina vs Austria with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. J
Dallas Stadium

Today's game between Argentina and Austria will kick-off at 22 Jun 2026, 18:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Austria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Argentina vs Austria lineups

4-4-2
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Formation
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-2-3-1
23E. Martinez25F. Medina13C. Romero26N. Molina6L. Martinez16T. Almada7R. De Paul24E. Fernandez20A. Mac Allister22L. Martinez10L. Messi1A. Schlager3K. Danso20K. Laimer5S. Posch8D. Alaba9M. Sabitzer18R. Schmid4X. Schlager24P. Wanner6N. Seiwald11M. Gregoritsch
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
4-4-2
Argentina

Starting XI

Austria

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Scaloni
  • R. Rangnick

Lionel Scaloni names a strong Argentina side, with Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back four of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, and Lisandro Martinez. Thiago Almada, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, and Alexis Mac Allister form the midfield, with Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria project a lineup featuring Alexander Schlager in goal, with Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, and Phillipp Mwene in defence. Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, and Xaver Schlager fill the midfield positions, with Nicolas Seiwald and Sasa Kalajdzic completing the projected XI. Austria also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Weather

Clear and optimal conditions under the lights are expected in Santa Clara, providing a fast-moving, clean playing surface for both squads.

Form

ARG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/1
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

AUT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Argentina arrive in excellent shape, winning all five of their most recent matches without a single defeat. Their last five results read five wins from five, scoring 15 goals and conceding just one across that run. The most recent of those came in their World Cup opener, a 3-0 win over Algeria. They also put five past Zambia in a March friendly, underlining the attacking depth at Scaloni's disposal.

Austria have also been in strong form, winning four of their last five and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 3-1 World Cup win over Jordan, and they earlier beat Ghana 5-1 in a March friendly. Their only dropped points in the last five came in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Across those five matches, Austria have scored 11 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Argentina and Austria. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if this information becomes available.

Group J Scenarios

With Argentina and Austria sitting on 3 points each, this is a de facto elimination bracket game.

  • If Jordan or Algeria Wins: The winner moves to 3 points, drawing level with Austria/Argentina (depending on other results) and keeping their Round of 32 knockout hopes safely in their own hands ahead of Matchday 3.
  • If they Draw: Both teams move to 1 point. While technically alive, they would require massive upset wins on Matchday 3 (Jordan vs. Argentina and Algeria vs. Austria) alongside favorable goal-differential swings to progress.
  • If Jordan or Algeria loses: A second consecutive loss leaves the defeated team on 0 points, putting them on the brink of mathematical elimination from the tournament.

Standings

In Group J, Argentina currently sit top of the table, with Austria in second place.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

👕 World Cup 2026 kits: All the top teams' jerseys revealed

🎟️ How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

📺 Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026

⚽️ FIFA World Cup 2026 ball: Where to buy the adidas Trionda


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