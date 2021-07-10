Messi vs Neymar - Who performed better in Copa America 2021?

Lionel Messi has been the standout performer in the ongoing Copa America....

Lionel Messi and Neymar's friendship will be on the line on Saturday night when rivals Brazil and Argentina lock horns in the final of Copa America 2021 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The former FC Barcelona teammates, very close friends off the pitch, are two of the biggest superstars in South America and World football will be pitted against each other in the grand finale.

Both teams have reached the final unbeaten winning five out of their six matches. While Brazil have scored 12 goals, their rivals have found the back of the net 11 times.

Both Messi and Neymar have been impressive in the ongoing competition but when it comes to the impact and importance of the players to their respective sides, Messi is clearly above the rest.

The former FC Barcelona skipper has scored four goals and five assists. He has had a direct influence on nine out of the 11 goals Argentina has scored. Compared to Messi, Neymar has scored two goals and provided three assists, contributing to five goals out of Brazil's 12 strikes.

It has been Messi's tournament so far and the icing on the cake will be La Albiceleste winning the trophy. Argentina have not won an international trophy since winning the Copa America in 1993 and Messi himself has never won an international title losing four finals (one World Cup and three Copa Americas) in his career.

How have Messi and Neymar performed at the 2021 Copa America?

Player Games Goals Assists Free-kick goals Conversion rate Passing accuracy Dribbles per match Lionel Messi 6 4 5 2 23.53% 80.78% 5.5 Neymar 5 2 3 0 11.76% 80.18% 5.2

Stats courtesy: Squawka

What did Neymar say about Messi?

"Messi is, as I've always said, the best player I've ever seen play and he's a great friend, but now we're in a final, we're rivals. I want to win and I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa America.

"Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we [Brazil] are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him. That's what I've been cheering for in the 2014 World Cup final when he faced Germany.

"Now Brazil is in the dispute, so our friendship is on the line. The respect between us is still great but only one can win.

"When you're friends with someone, it's hard to forget the friendship you have - but for example when you play video games with a friend, you want to beat him anyway. It'll be the same thing on Saturday."

Article continues below

What did Messi say on Neymar?

"Brazil, with Neymar, are going to be very difficult. We know his potential, what he does individually.”

Further reading

Records that Messi can break in the Copa final

Last five Brazil vs Argentina matches in major international tournaments