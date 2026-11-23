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Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has sparked controversy by claiming Lionel Messi was fortunate to avoid a red card during his side's dominant 3-0 victory over Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar found himself at the centre of a heated first-half exchange after striking an opponent's face with a ball from close range.

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Flashpoint mars first-half stoppage time at Nu Stadium

The incident unfolded in first-half stoppage time during Saturday night's opener of the best-of-three first-round MLS play-off series. With Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia failing to retreat the required distance, Lionel Messi hurled a quick throw-in directly into his face from a couple of feet away.

Referee Allen Chapman cautioned both players, sparing Messi a red card that would have suspended him for at least the next match. Tapia subsequently scored his second goal as Columbus claimed a 3-0 win.

Courtois questions officiating while Tapia stays diplomatic

Speaking to reporters post-match, Columbus head coach Courtois criticised the decision. "Everyone knows that was more than a yellow card," Courtois said, adding that the situation was "sad," when asked if Major League Soccer should review it.

Tapia declined to fault the official despite being struck. "It's a play in the match. I don't know if it's a red card, but I am not the referee to say," the Crew forward said. "It stays there."

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Miami's title defence falters despite Messi's Golden Boot milestone

Inter Miami boss Kily Gonzalez echoed Tapia's stance in his post-match press conference. "I have to think about the situation, the card doesn't change much," he said. "The referee saw a yellow and that is it, we can't blame the referee. Sometimes they make mistakes, sometimes they don't like each one of us and we have to accept it."

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The defeat leaves the 2026 MLS Cup winners facing first-round elimination after entering the play-offs as Eastern Conference second seeds. It also soured a milestone night for Messi, who received the 2026 Golden Boot from co-owner Jorge Mas before kick-off after winning the award earlier this month.

Messi became the first player to win consecutive MLS Golden Boots and only the sixth to claim multiple trophies, tallying 26 regular-season goals and a league second-best 17 assists. He is also expected to secure a third straight MLS MVP award.

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Must-win trip to Columbus awaits under-pressure Inter Miami

Inter Miami face an immediate test when they travel to Columbus on Friday for the second match. Trailing after Saturday's defeat, Gonzalez's side must win away to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Victory on the road would force a decisive third match back at Nu Stadium, giving the 2026 MLS Cup winners a lifeline to avoid an early exit.